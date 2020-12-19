Are we all just sheep? Are we unable to think for ourselves, research for ourselves, or discern for ourselves what we are supposed to believe? According to Google’s video “platform,” YouTube, we should not be allowed to risk seeing anything they consider to be wrongthink, even if it’s sworn, evidence-driven testimony before the United States Senate.

Attorney Jesse Binnall, a part of President Trump’s legal team, delivered hard-hitting testimony before the U.S. Senate this week that told of widespread voter fraud in multiple states. He was able to back his claims with sworn affidavits, analyses, and hard evidence that voter fraud occurred on a massive scale, particularly in states that were close. But YouTube has taken down the video, as they promised to do, because it insinuates that the election was stolen.

Which it was.

As Binnall noted on Twitter, this is very much like George Orwell’s ambiguous antagonist, Big Brother, in his dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.

YouTube has decided that my opening statement in the U.S. Seante, given under oath and based upon hard evidence, is too dangerous for you to see; they removed it. To this day, "our evidence has never been refuted, only ignored." Why is Google so afraid of the truth? #BigBrother — Jesse R. Binnall ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@jbinnall) December 20, 2020

This move by YouTube and similar moves by other Big Tech “platforms” as well as mainstream media should concern everyone, even those on the left. Today, it may behoove leftists to sit back as the powers who control the spread of information in this country work feverishly to keep voter fraud evidence suppressed, but if this continues there will come a day when it will bite us all. It may even destroy this nation altogether.

We are bound as a nation by the truth. It is upon that rock that this nation was formed and it is being buried under piles of dirty lies incessantly. This election cycle has revealed the truly evil nature of the adversaries. It’s not just Democrats. It isn’t just mainstream media or Big Tech. It isn’t just China, George Soros, or any other foreign entities. Our adversaries are much more widespread than most of us ever knew. I know I was blindsided by their massive presence in every facet of American life.

Big Tech says the notion of voter fraud is disputed, justifying their censorship. We believe this election is disputed. But they have the power for now. It’s time for the people to rise up against Big Tech Tyranny.

