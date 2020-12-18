We were able to get our hands on a copy of the Allied Security Operations Group’s (ASOG) Antrim Michigan Forensics Report, and the obvious conclusion from reading it is that Dominion Voting Systems machines are inherently fraudulent and cannot be trusted to produce honest election results.

The report was put together by ASOG manager Russell James Ramsland Jr., a resident of Dallas County, Texas, who showed that Dominion technology “is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

“The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors,” Ramsland explains in his report’s preliminary conclusions. “The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication.”

“The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail,” he adds. “This leads to voter or election fraud. Based on our study, we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan.”

The report was released at the behest of Michigan’s 13th District Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer in response to a lawsuit filed by area resident William Bailey. Bailey, who is represented by attorney Matthew DePerno, argues that votes were illegally flipped from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Poll workers also allegedly fed the same fraudulent ballots through the county’s Dominion machines several times in a row to rack up more Biden votes.

Every Dominion machine in the country needs a full forensic audit, says Sidney Powell

While the case centers around one relatively small enclave in Michigan, Dominion machines are used in many other states, including most of the ones where election fraud appears to have taken place.

Attorney Sidney Powell is now calling for a full-scale audit of all Dominion machines wherever they were used. Such machines should be seized and forensically audited, Powell says.

There is more than enough criminal probable cause to justify this type of audit, Powell insists. Trump himself also has the authority to order it, thanks to an executive order he signed back in 2018 that deals with foreign interference in our elections.

“That gives him all kinds of power – to do everything from seizing assets, to freeze things, demand the impoundment of the machines,” Powell told The Epoch Times during an interview on its “American Thought Leaders” program.

“Under the emergency powers, he could even appoint a special prosecutor to look into this, which is exactly what needs to happen.”

Powell is calling for every voting machine in the country to “be impounded right now.” She, working independently of Team Trump, has also filed numerous emergency requests to the Supreme Court asking it to decertify the 2020 election results in order to prevent electors in four states from casting their votes.

As for the 2018 EO, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) would be tasked with conducting “an assessment of any information indicating that a foreign government, or any person acting as an agent of or on behalf of a foreign government, has acted with the intent or purpose of interfering in that election” no later than 45 days after the election.

Counting 45 days from Nov. 3, we arrive at a deadline of Dec. 18 – which is tomorrow.

“Many Americans will never trust another election,” wrote one commenter at The Epoch Times. “Democrats will do anything to win so they can continue down the road to socialism.”

