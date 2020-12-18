Chris Krebs has stated in the past and testified yesterday that there was no voter fraud through “hacking” that occurred during the 2020 election. For complete transparency, I did not watch his testimony nor have a read a transcript. Why would I? This is the same guy who didn’t notice the largest cyber-attack in world history happening against multiple federal agencies for months.

Krebs was fired last month from his position as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The agency is tasked with preventing the exact type of massive cyberattack that has been underway since March, perhaps earlier. But over the last nine months, he and his agency were completely in the dark about the SolarWinds Orion hack that affected multiple government agencies and large businesses, including Microsoft. And it’s actually worse than most people realize. According to CNBC:

The scale of a sophisticated cyberattack on the U.S. government that was unearthed this week is much bigger than first anticipated. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a summary Thursday that the threat “poses a grave risk to the federal government.”

It added that “state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations” are also at risk.

CISA believes the attack began at least as early as March. Since then, multiple government agencies have reportedly been targeted by the hackers, with confirmation from the Energy and Commerce departments so far.

“This threat actor has demonstrated sophistication and complex tradecraft in these intrusions,” CISA said. “Removing the threat actor from compromised environments will be highly complex and challenging.”

There may actually be a silver lining for Trump supporters that could ironically come back to bite Krebs and the Democrats. SolarWinds, the company at the heart of the hack, also happened to be connected to Dominion Voter Systems, the company at the heart of voter fraud. Their offices were raided this week, meaning we may have the Dominion data we’re seeking to prove voter fraud. That would be, as our I noted earlier, the “MOAB” (Mother Of All Bombshells.)

The most severe hacks against the U.S. government in history have been ongoing since March under Chris Krebs’ watch and he didn’t have a clue. This is the guy Democrats are using to vouch for the security of the 2020 elections.

