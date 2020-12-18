Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller has ordered a Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation with former Vice President Joe Biden’s transition team. This stunning news could mean many things and speculation is already running wild.

Axios reported this morning that the move caught the Biden team by surprise. Meanwhile, the Department of Defense is downplaying it as a “simple delay.” That makes very little sense considering they already had a later start than most transition teams. According to Axios:

A top Biden official was unaware of the directive. Administration officials left open the possibility cooperation would resume after a holiday pause. The officials were unsure what prompted Miller’s action, or whether President Trump approved.

Why it matters: Miller’s move, which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon, was the biggest eruption yet of animus and mistrust toward the Biden team from the top level of the Trump administration.

What happened: Meetings between President Trump’s team and the Biden team are going on throughout the government, after a delayed start as the administration dragged its feet on officially recognizing Biden as president-elect.

Then on Thursday night, Miller — who was appointed Nov. 9, when Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper right after the election — ordered officials throughout the building to cancel scheduled transition meetings.



Pentagon official response: A senior Defense Department official sought to downplay the move, calling it “a simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year.”

“We had fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week,” the official said, adding that “the DoD staff working the meetings were overwhelmed by the number of meetings.” “These same senior leaders needed to do their day jobs and were being consumed by transition activities. … With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition.”



This really could be absolutely nothing. It could be a logistics issue. If I had to speculate, I’d say it likely has to do with the major hacks associated with SolarWinds Orion that have affected large swaths of the government, including giving access to top secret information to whoever is behind it. The Russian government is the most likely culprit. CNBC reported that it’s much worse than we originally believed.

In other words, this could be very bad news. Then again, there’s also a chance it could be very good news for Team Trump. It’s conspicuous that it jibes with my theory that the White House and possibly the Texas Rangers have the SolarWinds Orion servers, whose Austin Office they raided earlier this week. If there’s something that ties the Biden team to Dominion Voting Systems and voter fraud, this move would be a natural next step.

There has also been talk over the last couple of days of something big coming from the White House…

BREAKING REPORT: General Michael Flynn Says Trump Could Use ‘MILITARY CAPABILITY’ to Re-Run Election in Battleground States.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 18, 2020

This is probably no big deal. Or, it could be very worrisome if it’s connected to the massive government hack. And there’s a possibility it could mark the turning of the tide with voter fraud finally fully exposed. We’ll keep a close eye on this.

