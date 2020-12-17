There’s nothing to be concerned about with the vaccine, according to mainstream media, Big Tech, and most medical professionals. That’s why they’re in the process of scrubbing the internet of the video above. They do not want anyone to know about the issues that have been popping up all week since the COVID-19 vaccine began rolling out.

In the video, a nurse is being interviewed at a press conference after she and her unit received the COVID-19 vaccine. She seemed upbeat and even giddy at first, but her demeanor changed as she started getting dizzy. She started walking away from the podium but collapse shortly afterwards. This isn’t the first instance, either.

Everyone on the left and many on the right have been promoting the COVID-19 vaccine as a necessity to move forward as a society. But the same health experts telling us to take it, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are also saying it will not mitigate the need for social distancing, face masks, and lockdowns.

Then, there’s the challenge of this potentially being one big con job. As PJ Media noted:

This is rather inexcusable. The University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, decided to televise COVID-19 vaccines for staff members. I am sure the leaders’ intentions were good. Showing medical workers taking the vaccine helps to increase confidence in the process and may encourage those hesitant to receive it.

However, if you watch this video of this vaccination, the syringe is clearly empty. The black plunger is fully depressed when the person administering it correctly pulls back on it. The vaccine is an intramuscular, or “IM,” injection. When you give someone an IM injection, you pull back slightly to ensure you have not mistakenly entered a blood vessel.

You're a professional but don't know when you have an empty syringe? Allegedly, this is the first COVID-19 vaccinations at UMC this week. pic.twitter.com/E6yMYplnfk — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) December 17, 2020

It’s understandable that many are pushing for the coronavirus vaccine. Much of the nation is living in fear driven by the current narrative. But the least they can do is deliver the unfiltered truth. This video will be suppressed.

