The forensic report that revealed problematic issues with the voting machines used in the presidential election was yet another story that the establishment media would rather you didn’t hear. Despite the revelation of potentially severe flaws in the software created by Dominion Voting Systems, corporate media outlets opted to ignore the story. This begged the obvious question: What were they afraid of?

Article originally published at Liberty Nation.

Forensic Report Uncovers Problems With Dominion Machines

Allied Security Operations Group’s (ASOG) forensic team examined the machines used to tally votes in Antrim County, MI after it was discovered that 6,000 votes had been switched from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden. The investigation came about after a lawsuit was filed to gain access to the machines. The results the team found were quite disturbing.

Liberty Nation’s Onar Åm reported:

“According to ASOG, there exists an adjudication log for previous elections, but critically not for ballots cast during the 2020 election. The report concluded that ‘the 2020 election cycle records have been manually removed.’ Furthermore, the machine security log before 11:04 p.m. on Nov. 4 is missing, meaning that the kinds of changes made before this time cannot be audited. The report also stated that on Nov. 21, an unauthorized user ‘unsuccessfully attempted to zero out election results.’”

ASOG’s discoveries are quite serious given the controversy over the election results. After the report was publicized, President Trump took to Twitter to inform his audience of the findings. “Tremendous problems being found with voting machines. They are so far off it is ridiculous,” he wrote. “Able to take a landslide victory and reduce it to a tight loss. This is not what the USA is all about. Law enforcement shielding machines. DO NOT TAMPER, a crime. Much more to come!” He continued: “68% error rate in Michigan Voting Machines. Should be, by law, a tiny percentage of one percent. Did Michigan Secretary of State break the law? Stay tuned!”

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

Where Are The Media?

One would think that a 68% error rate in machines used to determine the result of a presidential election would be noteworthy, especially if the president of the United States is weighing in on it publicly. But the left-wing activists in the corporate press responded mostly by putting their hands in their pockets and whistling an obscure tune.

The media’s lack of curiosity about this story told us all we needed to know, didn’t it?

It is not clear that the issues with the company’s devices is widespread or that they are responsible for Biden’s supposed victory. Nevertheless, the matter was certainly worth investigating. Unfortunately, when the Fourth Estate is made up of leftist activist organizations masquerading as journalistic outlets, the American public must be kept in the dark.

John Poulos, CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, testified in front of Michigan’s legislature on Tuesday, Dec. 15, to push back against the allegations being leveled at his company. During his opening statement, he said that the criticism the company has received is part of a “dangerous and reckless disinformation” campaign and noted that some of his employees had been harassed and received death threats.

He explained that most of the irregularities found in counties in which the company’s machines were used were “isolated incidences” caused by “human error.” When discussing the Antrim County issue, he stated that “what the report is alleging is impossible” because they did not use “digital adjudication.” Poulos also claimed that no votes were switched by the company’s software and noted that, in some counties where it was used, Trump received more votes than Biden.

At one point, a legislator asked about the potential for fraud if the voting machines were connected to the internet. Poulos explained that in Antrim County, there was no “internet connectivity at all,” adding that the machines used a local connection.

He also noted that the “system is designed not to be connected,” and that if election officials are “running certified software on systems that are not connected,” they can be audited. But this leaves the possibility that “human error” on the part of election officials could potentially lead to the machines being connected to the internet unbeknownst to those who are supposed to prevent this from happening.

Because the results of the ASOG report did not fulfill the fair-and-free-election narrative pushed by the advocacy press, reporting on it was deep-sixed. Now it remains to be seen if the pushback by the Dominion official will be trumpeted far and wide, because it counters some of the serious allegations.

However, at what point are there so many “human errors” that it becomes impossible to believe that all of the mishaps were not deliberate?

~

Read more from Jeff Charles .

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.