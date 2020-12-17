A journalist thought it was pertinent to point out Congressman Dan Crenshaw’s Twitter account was following a $1500/hr escort. His observation and attempt to discredit the Republican was pounced on by other Twitter users.

Zachary Petrizzo, a politics reporter for Daily Dot and Mediaite, pointed out the Congressman’s Twitter faux pas with screenshots and all.

Congressman Dan Crenshaw is currently following an escort on Twitter who charges $1,500 per hour. pic.twitter.com/FPoj0tYQil — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) December 17, 2020

Things like this happen all the time. Accounts can be made to seem legitimate, only to be changed later. Twitter allows easy revamps of accounts; someone could be a Texas conservative named Bill one day and be converted into “Olive May” the sex worker from New York in about 10 minutes. Then, there’s the good ol’ inadvertent follow; I once followed a satanic high priest by mistake and didn’t know until much later when a Baphomet appeared unironically in my timeline.

Crenshaw unwisely insinuated he was hacked.

Grow up people, no one on my staff, nor I, purposefully followed this account. Thanks for flagging. Passwords changed. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 17, 2020

But Twitter did as Twitter often does and started combing through Petrizzo’s Twitter account. That’s when things got interesting.

Yo Zachary is this your alt? pic.twitter.com/dLsYZAYwQK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 17, 2020

To Petrizzo’s credit, he hasn’t made his account private. Yet. But as OAN’s Jack Posobiec pointed out, the plot twist on this particular episode of “How Not To Be A Journalist” is better than the original post.

