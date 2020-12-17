FIRST THINGS FIRST

As Christians, we have been taught by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to love our enemies, to turn the other cheek, to render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and to seek first the Kingdom of God. While we are not told in scripture why Judas chose to betray Jesus, historians believe that Judas may have wanted and expected Jesus to cast out the occupying Roman Empire and to free Israel from foreign domination.

Students of eschatology understand that prophecy reveals that while Jesus came first as a lamb, he will return as a lion. Dispensations in church history are periods or ages in which God reveals himself to his people within the context which they can fathom. We are much closer to Christ’s Second Advent than to His First Advent. But as Christians and as people of ethics, integrity and conscience, we are caught in a tension between wanting to always do good to others and having to fight to preserve our way of life.

The Founders of the United States of America absolutely depended upon Divine Providence in establishing this Republic as enshrined in our Declaration of Independence and our U.S. Constitution. Both have endured over the centuries and have defied many mortal attempts to destroy America’s uniqueness in all of human history. But now we have reached the first time that a foreign government has nearly succeeded in wiping out our form of governance to subjugate us to the evil ideology of Marxism. This is something the Soviet Union never accomplished during all the years of the Cold War. But the Chinese Communist Party and Xi Jinping in Beijing are on the very verge of controlling Washington, DC by installing a puppet government subordinate to their evil dictates.

The United States Senate website states:

“Written in 1787, ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789, the United States Constitution is the world’s longest surviving written charter of government. Its first three words—’We the People’—affirm that the government of the United States exists to serve its citizens.”

This concept is totally antithetical to the absolute control of the brutal regime in China. While it was true in God’s dispensation on Earth at the time of Jesus’ Incarnation, as well as in our own dispensation in 2020/2021, that God’s Kingdom is not of this world, that will change when Jesus returns to set things right.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

In the meantime, surrender to the CCP is absolutely not an option! You have only to look at how all religious minorities in China, not only Christians, but also Muslims, Buddhists and others are persecuted and killed to realize that the time to resist and fight back is now to prevent a hostile takeover of our homeland.

SECOND THINGS SECOND

First I wanted to deal with the spiritual conflict that many of us are experiencing right now. But for the more secular among us, if you’re still with us at this point, as well as for Christians to whom this also applies, there are many ethical and philosophical conflicts in the struggle we now face. A person of ethics, integrity and good conscience also wants to have a solid philosophical basis for his or her actions. We do not just react on the spur of the moment. We are introspective and examine our own motivations. This differs greatly from many shallow people on the other side of the political spectrum who simply do what is expedient and which benefits them in the short run without really considering the implications in their own lives or caring about the potential harmful impact upon others and upon society as a whole.

Greed for power and wealth has corrupted many weak-minded people. This is what you see now when Americans cooperate, who are complicit, in an Act of War by a vicious foreign enemy. They don’t stop to think about words like treason. They simply believe that what they are doing will benefit them personally in the short-term with no real vision of the future.

OUR DILEMMA

To summarize what we have discussed thus far, the problem is that we are trying to convince bad people to do good things simply because they are good things. That approach has never worked before and it certainly will not start working magically now. If people have no underlying ethical basis for their actions, no concept of right and wrong, you can talk yourself blue in the face and they will not change course. Therefore, the time for mere words, for taking the conventional course, has come to a screeching halt.

So, let’s look together at the options that remain to preserve the landslide victory which President Donald Trump won in our recent election on November 3rd. You will see why the concepts that I have just outlined will be determinative in the constitutional process still lying ahead of us between now and January 20th.

SCOTUS

You may ponder whether the nine black-robed Justices on the United States Supreme Court deliberately decline to accept and make a decision on one case because it may prejudice their ruling in a later case of greater significance and precedent. Without spending too much time trying to put ourselves into their reasoning process and what goes on behind the scenes, I think we can stipulate that the introspection of a Supreme Court Justice far exceeds that of the average member of the U.S. Congress.

Like a baseball umpire, the best U.S. Supreme Court Justice is the one whose name you don’t remember after the game. Think about that for a minute. The three Justices nominated by President Trump ~ Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett ~ more than anything else do not want their legacy to be that they got their job not out of their eminent qualifications but rather to protect their benefactor, the President of the United States. That ironically would result in a bias not to be overly sympathetic to his cause. Which of course would be absolutely the wrong approach in any case. The facts are the facts and they are either true or they are false. Let the chips fall where they may. But it is a significant reason I do not put too much hope that SCOTUS will provide a remedy which will prevent election theft and ensure that the true winner takes the Oath of Office on January 20th.

CONGRESS

Let’s take a moment to correct one misconception that seems to be floating around a lot lately. If the slates of electors which were submitted to the Electoral College are the subject of an objection in the joint meeting of Congress on January 6th, when the Senate withdraws for the two-hour debate, and the House separately votes whether to sustain the objection, the House will do so on a roll call basis of its members which are predominantly Democrat. The vote by state delegations which are predominantly Republican only occurs if neither candidate gets a majority of electoral votes and there is a contingent election. Therefore, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives can be anticipated to go in favor of Joe Biden whenever there is an objection to a state’s electoral votes. That, unfortunately, does not bode well for President Trump. Where my earlier discussion of ethics comes in is that it is most likely that Democrats will vote a straight party-line with zero defections because they do not tend to be introspective or conscience-driven.

The scenario in the Senate, however, is utterly different. Even if the two Georgia Senators keep their seats and there is a GOP majority, or if they lose and there is perhaps a 50/50 balance between Republicans and Democrats, even with VP Mike Pence in his role as President of the Senate as a potential tiebreaker, you can absolutely expect defections among Republicans. To name a few names, it is most likely that Mitt Romney would not vote to favor President Trump, nor probably Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and possibly even the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself. So, do not anticipate the Senate to do the right thing just because it is the right thing. Republicans are not historically known as being paragons of virtue. The only thing really bipartisan on Capitol Hill is corruption which pervades both political parties. You may expect it in the Democrats, but that Republican you voted for and sent up there to represent you may not be trustworthy.

Because a number of states with contested elections have submitted two slates of electors, what if Mike Pence as the presiding officer says that the GOP slate will be accepted? Or, what if the slate of Democrat electors is accepted? Either way, you could expect an objection signed by at least one Representative and one Senator. If it is the Democrat slate, then the House will probably not sustain the objection under the roll call procedures outlined above. If it is the Republican slate, then the GOP Senate defectors could sway the results in the wrong direction. Remember that both chambers must agree to sustain an objection or else is fails. To summarize, if it is a Republican slate, GOP defectors in the Senate could join the Democrat House in sustaining the objection. If it is a Democrat slate, then the House could kill the objection. So, what can you do about it? You can all contact your Republican Senator and demand that they support President Trump. Either way, my final point here is that it doesn’t look like Congress will do the right thing on January 6th. But, I sincerely hope they will.

OTHER OPTIONS

Whether you are a religious person or a secular person of conscience, civil disobedience is not in your everyday vocabulary. We love that America has always been a nation of laws where we respect and obey our Constitution as well as federal statutes. But when the people we put in positions of authority and responsibility betray their Oath of Office and betray all of us in the process, all the while realizing that the consequence of their actions is submission to CCP control of America, these are extraordinary times which call for extraordinary measures.

Executive Order 13848 issued by President Donald Trump on September 12th, 2018, “Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election,” is one of the most prescient EO’s of all time.

This Executive Order requires the Director of National Intelligence to submit a report within 45 days after the election identifying any foreign interference. That date would be tomorrow, Friday, December 18th, however DNI John Ratcliffe has requested an extension to ensure that all relevant facts are provided to the president in a timely manner. What President Trump, as Commander-in-Chief, will do, we should before long find out. He has both military and civilian advisors defining his options to counteract China. Indications are that Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, Panama and other nations have been involved. But there is no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party is behind this attempt to subvert our election and in the process to overthrow our constitutional form of government by installing Joe Biden as their own pawn in the White House. It will not succeed. It must not succeed. Our very survival is contingent upon repelling this foreign invasion.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Thomas McInerney has made some very strong recommendations in this regard. They include declaring martial law, invoking the Insurrection Act, using military tribunals and suspending the Writ of Habeas Corpus. He is a retired Three-Star General. Far be it from me to go on record stating whether this is the proper course to be recommended to President Trump. Just be aware that these options have been proffered by a United States military officer in a very high position with the background to understand the issues and to know what he’s talking about. Lt Gen McInerney undoubtedly understands the seriousness of such measures, particularly if the CCP were to be successful in getting Joe Biden or Kamala Harris into the Oval Office. My role as a journalist, as I always remind everyone, is just to inform and to frame the issues for public awareness. This is something that only President Trump can ultimately decide upon.

SO, WHAT DO WE DO NOW TO KEEP AMERICA AMERICA?

First I’ll tell you what we don’t do. We don’t just sit back and do nothing. I’m a bit older than many of you reading this. If God be merciful, I might have a maximum of another quarter-century on this earth. Some of you will have substantially more than that. Don’t let those be years of remorse for an opportunity squandered and a country lost!

SCOTUS and Congress should both be surrounded by patriots in vast numbers reminding both our Judicial and Legislative Branches that they work for us. Keep letting President Trump know that we support him and thank him for standing strong. No president since Abraham Lincoln has ever faced an imminent Civil War. But while it would indeed pit Americans against one another, this time it would be different because directions for one side would flow from China which has infiltrated virtually every institution in our land. This isn’t just about a Democrat Congressman who allegedly slept with a Chinese spy. This is about an entire nation full of traitors who slept with the enemy. That’s how serious is this threat.

Let President Trump know you support his timely decisions and actions and that extraordinary times require extraordinary measures. Let your Governor, your state legislators, your U.S. Representative and your Senators, as well as your local media, know where we stand. We stand on the solid ground of the U.S. Constitution for all else is sinking sand.

FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION

Bringing us back full circle to my opening discussion of both spiritual and philosophical values, every mortal human being (and every one of us is mortal) in this real-life drama playing out before our eyes, has to search his or her own heart for indeed these are the times that try men’s (everyone’s) souls. Patriot Thomas Paine as well as General George Washington fully realized what the consequences would be if King George prevailed and put down the American Revolution. Rather than being our national heroes, they would have gone down in ignominy as traitors while Benedict Arnold would have become a hero.

If Xi Jinping writes the history of 2020 in Mandarin with a blood-stained quill you will be able to read it in English under the title “America’s Epitaph”! President Biden would be its leading villain. Don’t let that happen!

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.