Sidney Powell has been making a lot of very damning accusations and allegations against Dominion Voting Systems both in and out of her lawsuits. Up until this point, Dominion has remained quite silent in response. Well, that silence is now over. Dominion came out of the gate threatening a defamation lawsuit against Powell and releasing a blistering letter that the Mainstream Media describes as “debunking” Sidney Powell’s claims. But the question truly is, did Dominion Voting Systems actually prove that Sidney Powell is off her rocker?

First, before we can take a look at the merits of the accusations against Sidney Powell by Dominion, we have to understand that simply asking the accused whether they did anything wrong is not an actual debunking. Dominion didn’t actually disprove any of her accusations, they simply denied doing them. There is a difference. Also, the claim that there is no evidence of voter fraud is a bald-faced lie. There is evidence of voter fraud. The reality is that the fraud has not been proven in a court of law. Additionally, we can disagree on the conclusions we draw from the evidence, but the fact is that the evidence is actually there.

Now, most of Dominion’s letter is simply an attack on Sidney Powell, attempting to discredit her. However, how else would you expect them act? They are going ad hominem because that is the best strategy to deflect from your own wrongdoing. They are threatening a defamation lawsuit. If they are in fact guilt of rigging this election, one of two things are going on here: Either this is an empty threat or they’ve covered their tracks and are now confident that they can get away with it. Only time will tell which is true.

