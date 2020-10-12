When dozens of people gathered outside in the White House Rose Garden to hear the announcement that Amy Coney Barrett would be nominated to the Supreme Court, it was instantly called a “super spreader” event by multiple mainstream media outlets. Their wishes were granted when the President and several attendees contracted COVID-19, and since then there have been dozens if not hundreds of articles per day referencing the event as a “super spreader” two weeks after it took place.

Last night, thousands of Los Angeles Lakers fans took to the streets, shoulder to shoulder, many without face masks, and often quite intoxicated with joy, alcohol, and/or other things. Their NBA team had just won their 17th championship title, so the celebration was widely covered across all platforms. But a search on Google for every variation of “super spreader” and “superspreader” revealed something interesting. There has not been a single reference to the event in that manner. Zero.

If the Rose Garden gathering was a “super spreader,” then the LA Lakers celebration represents a mega-huge-gargantuan-apocalyptic-super-spreader. At least a hundred times more people were gathered shoulder-to-shoulder in various places across Los Angeles with many of them not wearing face masks. Social distancing was ignored universally. Out of a couple dozen articles that I read, I found a handful of references to face masks and COVID-19, but at no point was the celebration called a “super spreader” event.

Does celebrating the victory of a sports team make one immune to the coronavirus? Does the NBA and its fans have some secret protection bestowed on them by their very close pals in the Chinese Communist Party? Or, could it be that “super spreader” condemnation is only designated for events that are associated with President Trump, conservatives, or both?

It’s conspicuous how many times gatherings of Trump supporters or conservative protesters are labeled as “super spreader” events while Black Lives Matter or Antifa riots are given a pass. Last night, the Lakers celebration was given a pass as well, as one might expect based on the track record of mainstream media.

By no means am I suggesting that these events are not “super spreaders.” That’s for doctors to decide. But where mainstream media and Democrats are inconsistent is in the way they’re reported and whom they chastise. It’s completely inconsistent and politically lopsided with the fearmongering label issued only when it’s expedient for Democrats to do so. They will virtue signal for candidates like Joe Biden who use social distancing as their excuse for not drawing in the crowds that President Trump does. But their condemnation only heads in one political direction.

We have options. As I’ve noted multiple times in the past, we can and should seek alternative reporting. Avoid mainstream media like they’re liars because, well, they are. And yes, that means Fox News as well. It’s okay to catch Tucker, Hannity, or any of the unambiguously pro-American opinion hosts, but the news side of the channel is, at best, left-leaning. The only thing that keeps them from being abandoned altogether is they’re still slightly better than CNN and MSNBC.

Dozens of people gathering in the Rose Garden is a “super spreader” to mainstream media but thousands of people clumped together in downtown Los Angeles is reported as a harmless celebration. It doesn’t get more disingenuous than that.

