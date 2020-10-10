Joe Biden will pack the courts. To paraphrase a famous line from the former Vice President, “If you don’t know whether I’ll pack the courts or not, then you ain’t smart.” His campaign’s continuous unwillingness to answer the question tells us everything we need to know, as our EIC noted this week.

But he has taken it a step further in a recent interview. Not only is he unwilling to answer the question, he actually said that voters do not DESERVE an answer. Moreover, he believes the only people who are asking the question are Republicans, which is a direct insult to Democrats who have been asking the question incessantly since Ruth Ginsburg died. He ends off the short exchange by claiming a Supreme Court Justice has not been nominated during an election before. In fact, it has been done 27 times.

“Sir, I’ve got to ask you about packing the courts, and I know that you said yesterday you aren’t going to answer the question until after the election, but this is the number one thing that I’ve been asked about from viewers in the last couple of days,” the reporter started.

“Well, you’ve been asked by the viewers who are probably Republicans who don’t want me continuing to talk about what they’re doing to the court right now,” Biden replied.

The reporter tried to reiterate the point by starting to ask, “Well, sir, don’t the voters deserve to know…”

Biden interrupted, “No, they don’t deserve… I’m not going to play his game. He’d love me to talk about… and I’ve, I’ve already said something on, on pack the courts, court packing, he’d love that to be the discussion instead of what he’s doing now.”

Perhaps in an attempt to distract from saying voters don’t deserve to know about his stance, he went forward to tell a bald-faced lie. “He’s about, he’s about to make a pick in the middle of an election, first time it’s ever been done. First time in history it’s ever been done.”

Biden is asked if voters deserve to know if he will pack the Supreme Court. Biden: No. pic.twitter.com/5xsujoDudS — America Rising Squared (@ARSquared) October 10, 2020

Joe Biden saying on video, “No, they (the voters) don’t deserve…” to know if he plans on packing the courts if elected will be dismissed by mainstream media and ignored by Democrats. But every voter needs to hear this.

Guaranteed, this will be the last interview the campaign allows Joe Biden to do without a teleprompter and a journalist they control. 100% guaranteed.

