You can always count on Evangelical elites to obfuscate major issues, abortion being among them. During Wednesday night’s Vice Presidential Debate, Mike Pence utterly dominated Kamala Harris

Now I do not know if Vice President Mike Pence agrees with this position, but he was not asked on his position on abortion. Instead, the Vice President was posited the ridiculous scenario that Roe v. Wade would be overturned in a Supreme Court with Amy Coney Barrett added. But John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh are not reliable votes to overturn Roe v Wade. It was a stupid question. The question asked how Pence would react in Indiana.

Now prior to the question, Kamala Harris slandered President Trump over unsubstantiated comments about US servicemen. Pence used his time to circle back and attack Harris for her slander. The nature of Harris’ slander required Pence to fight back. He could not faithfully perform his duty and let that go unchallenged. Pence would eventually say he is pro-life without apology.

Now, I believe Pence took a prudent course of action. He need not draw more attention to himself as he was representing the Trump campaign Wednesday evening. And it would be unwise to distract from President Trump by saying you would outlaw abortion on a trap question. Not falling for the trap is wise. But not everyone sees it that way.

Joe Carter of The Gospel Coalition thought otherwise and had the audacity to publicly slam the Vice President for squandering the opportunity.

Pence had two minutes on national TV to provide a defense of unborn Americans. Instead, he used it to defend his boss. — Joe Carter (@joecarter) October 8, 2020

I’m an actual conservative, which is why I’m no voting for either candidate. — Joe Carter (@joecarter) October 8, 2020

I’ve never publicly criticized Pence before. Never. But he had an opportunity to make an amazing defense of the pro-life cause—and he focused on pleasing Trump instead. How that doesn’t bother pro-lifers is beyond my ability to understand. — Joe Carter (@joecarter) October 8, 2020

Joe Carter has an log in his eye and he is concerned with the splinter in Mike Pence’s eye. Joe Carter is the biggest “pro-life” squish I’ve ever read. His criticism is fake. And when he holds the biblical position on abortion then maybe he can honestly critique Pence’s performance.

Biblical Position on Abortion

I believe in a biblical remedy to the issue of abortion. Abortion should be criminalized and capital punishment enforced as the punishment.

“Whoever sheds man’s blood, By man his blood shall be shed, For in the image of God He made man.

Genesis 9:6 22 NASB “If men struggle with each other and strike a woman with child so that she gives birth prematurely, yet there is no injury, he shall surely be fined as the woman’s husband may demand of him, and he shall pay as the judges decide. 23 But if there is any further injury, then you shall appoint as a penalty life for life, 24 eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, 25 burn for burn, wound for wound, bruise for bruise.

Exodus 21:22-25 NASB

This is how Christians should view abortion and our failure to do so led to Roe v. Wade and only in treating abortion as premeditated murder are we really acting like killing an unborn child is killing a human being.

Joe Carter of The Gospel Coalition going after Pence for being weak on abortion is beyond fraudulent. After all he wrote Why America’s STD Crisis Is a Pro-Life Issue, In Defense of Pro-Life Incrementalism, and most notably Why Don’t We Punish Women Who Have Abortions? This dude is not only weak but unbiblical on the issue of abortion.

A consistent pro-life position can maintain that a woman who has an abortion may be morally culpable in the taking of an innocent life, and yet still recognize that in the interest of compassion and proximate justice (e.g., ensuring the conviction of abortionists) she should be treated solely as a second victim and not as a first accomplice.

Joe Carter April 1, 2016

This is a wholly unbiblical position. Women who murder their unborn are the primary murders. The abortionist is the hit-man. The abortionist is the first accomplice, not the other way around. Calling the murderer the victim is insulting to the aborted. On the day of judgement, God will not see this class of murderers as victims. So why do we?

Conclusion

If you are going to criticize someone for not being strong enough on the issue of abortion in a particular moment, you best have a biblical view of abortion first.

