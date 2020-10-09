WASHIGNTON, DC October 8, 2020 – The historic media/politics/issues conference “20 Days To Save The USA” will launch in one week, on Oct. 15 and continue through Election Day, November 3, 2020.

Event organizer Jerry McGlothlin, founder of Special Guests, an issues-oriented political celebrity publicity agency, says this virtual conference and convention features 80 exhibitors, 100 speakers, and 120 hours of online and live content from 6:00-11:00 pm Eastern Time with full day and nighttime programming on weekends.

Conference speakers will issue clarion calls for U.S. citizens to take back the USA from the usurpers of liberty, obsessed with overthrowing our Republic and replacing it with Socialism. Seminar topics include right to bear arms, border security, limited government, right to life, anarchy in Democratic Downtowns, Cancel Culture, and Covid-19.

AMONG SPEAKERS: Lt. General William “Jerry” Boykins (U.S. Army ret.), Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis (U.S. Army ret.), Activist Mommy Elizabeth Johnston, Former Nebraska Attorney General Don Stenberg whose landmark Supreme Court fight against partial birth abortion lost by one vote, Stephen Willeford, who stopped most deadly church shooting in the history of Texas, AOC Congressional opponent John Cummins, former GOP state chairmen including Ed Martin and Jeff Crouere, Roger Stone, Trump Military High School classmate Peter Ticktin, White House insider Mike McCormick, Pacific Justice Institute’s Brad Dacus, filmmaker Andrea Greenfield, police officer-turned-pastor Carl Gallups, Emmy-winning documentarian Franklin Raff, Filmmaker Sam Sorbo, Prager University’s Will Witt, JD Rucker, American Policy Center’s Tom Deweese speaking out against Agenda 21 and The Green New Deal, Sheriff David Clarke, Operation Rescue founder Randall Terry, Hope for the Caregiver founder Peter Rosenberger, family movie critic Dr. Ted Baehr of Movieguide.org, and Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman who analyzes Biden’s mental state and Trump’s Covid-impacted debate performance.

Event organizer Jerry McGlothlin, said, “The multi-trillion-dollar Green New Deal is just one example of selfish, reckless irresponsibility that must be stopped.” McGlothlin’s celebrity media booking agency Special Guests is conducting the conference that can be attended virtually at SpecialGuests.com.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit







