In a normal election year, the Vice Presidential debate is an opportunity for the campaigns to highlight their ticket’s plans and prop up the top of the ticket. But the 2020 election has an interesting wrinkle with the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, being seen as a soon-to-be president if her ticket wins. With Joe Biden at 78-years-old and showing signs of cognitive decline, she will be playing a much larger role in the administration than most past VPs.

Polls have shown in the recent past that a majority of Americans believe Biden would not finish his term should he be elected to president. That means most people see Harris as stepping into the role in the next four years if her ticket is triumphant in November. It’s for this reason that in tonight’s VP debate, Vice President Mike Pence must come out swinging at her to reveal to the world who she really is.

Ever since she was tapped to be Biden’s VP, mainstream media has a moderate. But as our EIC noted, she had the most radical record of any Senator last year. She was more radical than Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and other so-called “Democratic-Socialists.” She is not a moderate, and Pence must make that crystal clear to the American people tonight.

According to Breitbart, the Democrats’ plan is to position Pence as a bigot:

One former Harris staffer told the Beast that “pointing out that the vice president is a homophobic Waylon Smithers is clearly a winning line.” Smithers is a character on The Simpsons who serves the evil Mr. Burns and represses his own sexuality.

Pence is an evangelical Christian who supports traditional family values but has no record of homophobia. Yet many on the left have cast him as a hateful, intoelrant person — most notably former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who used the vice president as a rhetorical foil on the campaign trail. At the Winter Olympics in 2018, figure skater Adam Rippon, who is gay, taunted Pence and refused to meet with him, despite the fact that the vice president was leading the U.S. delegation.

Also in their bag of tricks will be attacks on the administration’s efforts to stop the coronavirus from spreading. Pence led the COVID-19 task force in its early days, replacing Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar as the person organizing and calling the shots on the nation’s response to the pandemic. Pence will have to defend himself and the administration a bit in this regard since it’s such a hot topic, but he has to stay focused on the ultimate goal of exposing Harris for her radical tendencies.

Despite all of the flak Kamala Harris and the debate moderators launch at Mike Pence, he must not become defensive. Instead, he needs to attack Harris on her record and reveal to the American people that she’s an authoritarian Marxist.

