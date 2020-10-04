Houston Texas has as many idiots as any other city when it comes to city council politicians and bureaucrats. Every council meeting is an adventure in the unwise decisions by poorly educated (probably publicly) representatives. Whether or not they copycat from the “progressives” on the national scene or have their own “originality” is anyone’s guess.

The point:

Recently after a heated discussion, the council voted 15-2 to recognize October 12 as something called “Indigenous People’s day.” This follows other cities and some states (Louisiana for one) who have done the same. This is supposedly something to offset the “racist” Columbus Day. That of course is the day of evil when the Europeans landed with their guns and loins locked and loaded and ready to kill and rape the “Indigenous” peoples.

It is really no surprise that this folly finds a home in the usual places i.e., locales where liberals, progressives, Marxists, what(who)ever control the vote. Houston is one of them, now. This is what could be described as “The Lord of the Flies” syndrome. It isn’t so much that the animals are running the zoo, as it is the children are running the kindergarten.

But while immediate and previous generations produced men whose accomplishments included raising the flag on Iwo Jima, cruising under the polar ice cap, curing polio, and putting a man on the moon, the current crop of sperm explosions have offered up such beauties as female Boy Scouts, public profanity, uncritical thinking, and ahistorical history. They have become gods to the concept of “presentism.”

But one always wonders at these silly, stupid—again whatever—people as to who initiates the concept and where they got an education. It would seem that these fine-tuned, officious whiners would at some point have at least checked a dictionary. But then, most get their extended education from what is referred to as the news media. And if one of a hundred of those people (media) ever checked a dictionary (forget about an old-fashioned encyclopedia) it would be a bigger surprise than the discovery that face masks work for anything but collecting snot.

Learning from the “liberal” media is like eating out of the dumpster. If it’s your only alternative then it’s your only alternative. But it won’t be nutritional.

According to Webster (or most any other brand), the following definition applies.

Indigenous: “produced, growing, living, or occurring natively or naturally in a particular region or environment.”

But those peoples whom Columbus called (and actually misnamed) Indians, were not indigenous. That is, of course, the rich irony that politicians and bureaucrats always leave in the privy. Columbus misnamed them because he was several thousand miles off course and in the wrong destination. Today, these same people have been misnamed as”Indigenous” because liberals, progressives, etc. are uneducated and in the wrong place—public office.

The American Indians were indigenous to Asia. Possibly from Siberia down to and into China. It is probably true that they arrived and migrated from places like Alaska down through the Peruvian jungles well before 1492. But they were NOT any more “indigenous” to the Americas than was Columbus.

And Columbus did not “destroy” the people he found. The Americas Indians were headlong into that process themselves. The history of blood-letting barbarity of torture, internecine warfare, over-hunting, and “sexism” is well documented in the more savage conduct of two of the most brutal “Indigenous” tribes, the Aztecs and the Comanches. Just two fine examples of the “peaceful” happy peoples who, we are told, by the “children,” simply loved wood-carvings, corn and happy-land dancing around the fire.

T.R. Fehrenbach’s Commanches: The History of a People is an excellent and notable history for the grownups.

There is a saying among the somewhat older and wiser folks, generations behind these Houston-type idiots. The phrase is: locked and loaded. We are. And you may have fun with your silly little ahistorical games. But don’t try and change me or mine. Keep it to yourself. We don’t wear masks and we don’t read the ahistorical claptrap you are blathering.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



