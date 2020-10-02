It’s always the racists who are the racists. Assuming that that word “racist” has any meaning in the first place. A statement about racism or racist or any form of the “R”-word and the suggestion as to it not having any meaning is a sure-fire way to get the race-baiters in a dither. Now, prepare for a dither (because of the aforesaid race-baiters comment)—especially from the key players, BLM and Antifa. The Democrats are the pep squad.

But today, a “dither” has been fed its spinach. Now the far-left criminal (redundant?) element interprets “dither” as burning, looting, stabbings, shootings, etc.—the proper responses to offenses, or any other suggestion that members of the human race have any distinct qualities apart from others.

Sticks and stones will break your bones; as will bullets, clubs, and knives. Fire will just scorch them. But names and differences will really get the racists ticked-off.

Interestingly, most of the BLM and Antifa crowd (or mob, or whatever) have a disproportionately low number of blacks. If what is presented on T.V. news is any indication, these groups are made up mostly of ugly fat white girls and cowardly white males. The few blacks seem to be ordinary bums.

According to H.G. Wells (Outline of History) as one example, there are basically 4 groups—didn’t say race, didn’t say race—with distinct qualities. Enough of that. No point in listing them here. Just a point of fact in time. That is of history. Wells, nor any anthropological historian typically puts these “groups” on any sort of scale of goodness. Just a fact. For an analysis, check out the book if your local bookstore or library hasn’t been burned down.

Those detractors who claim Trump is a white supremacist are those who live in a world of hatred. They really don’t care what he says or doesn’t say about so-called white supremacists. They pretend to be offended because they don’t think he was clear enough in the recent debate in his rejection of WS. He has often repudiated WS, but his detractors are mostly liars (many in the so-called media).

Regardless of what Trump said or didn’t say he has said, of record, dozens of times that he is opposed to white supremacists, KKK, etc. But that doesn’t matter. Trump has to say it again and again or it doesn’t count. The truth is that these detractors love racism. It brings them money. Either from the government, looting, hoped-for-reparations, or ilk such as George Soros. Those who claim nothing but the “human race” exists in the world also claim that black lives matter more than others—of the human race? These guys are difficult to follow.

These same detractors just don’t like the people who oppose them—Trump supporters.

And these Trump supporters are mostly opponents of these racists—BLM, Antifa, Democrats—who prey on various races, mostly black (what Wells et al called Negroid).

BLM’s mission statement is “Black lives matter.” If someone replies that while this is certainly true, it is also the case that “all lives matter.” Immediately upon this pronouncement the author probably gets the “dither” treatment: clubbing, shooting, burning, etc. with Antifa joining in the fun and the Democrats cheering loudly with or without their silly little masks. Sounds as if BLM (and kissing cousin Antifa) were schooled at the KKK college of deadly arts.

So, the racists comments aren’t going to stop. They are too lucrative to the real racists: BLM, Antifa, whatever.

Just like their media counterparts, they mostly lie.

