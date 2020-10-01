Opening up the fire hydrant in taking in the news in the morning has revealed a shocking trend that has accelerated even over the past few days. We can only guess that this is because we are coming up on the most important election in the lifetime of our Constitutional Republic, if not for the world.

This would not be as disturbing if it didn’t have drastic implications for the dissemination of the truth along with the fact that the dominant social media organs have become more aggressive in deciding for themselves what is ‘true’ and what is not.

Were there an unbiased media that hadn’t fully jumped on board the Bolshevik bullet train, we could weather this storm. Now they are actively working to hide the truth and substitute a false narrative of the nation’s socialist left.

‘P’ is for Projection

It’s one of those things that when you see it once, you start to notice it everywhere in the socialist media. They keep on carping on a dictatorial theme for the Trump administration that does not make any sense.

Accusations of authoritarianism based on the flimsiest evidence. For example, someone decided that the administration had gone authoritarian just by it’s the reaction to the Kenosha Kid in not condemning him outright. Then of course there is the false ‘transfer of power’ theme the nation’s socialist media keeps on recycling while Hillary herself has advised former VP Joe Biden not to concede. Why isn’t that considered to be a ‘threat to democracy’? Could it be that this is the outcome desired by the left and thus is perfectly acceptable?

Leftists keep on invoking the ‘Reichstag’ fire as though we on the pro-liberty right have verged into the same softball field of that kind of crisis exploitation. Meanwhile, the fascists of ‘Antifa’ are trying to burn down the country, one urban area at a time.

The left has been fanning the flames of chaos for months, now they are projecting that on Trump

There have been numerous examples of this disturbing trend, but one present case illustrates the problem to a ‘T’. This morning ABC News ran a story entitled: Experts call for Election Day preparedness after Trump’s debate rhetoric fans flames.

This after literally months of the fascist left calling for revolution and burning it all down. Are we supposed to just forget about all of that, akin to the line from George Orwell’s book 1984: “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength”?

We’re supposed to forget all of the stories and videos of radical leftists out on the calling for the death of the country and our way of life. We’re supposed to ignore all of the leftist politicians who encouraged their minions to get out on the street and ‘peacefully’ burn, riot and loot.

Now we’re supposed to take their word for it that even though President Trump has condemned ‘white supremacists’ over and over that somehow he’s doing the opposite. Meanwhile, Biden gets away without condemning the racists and fascists of Black Lives Matter Inc. and ‘Antifa’.

The bottom line: The morphing of the media

This year has been the strangest on record, with events being accelerated like no other. However, even in that context, the change in the national socialist media has become alarming. They have gone way beyond Orwellian in how they exploit the language and cast lies as the truth and the truth as lies.

We are approaching an inflection point in history, one where it could see the end of the Democratic party and its socialist national agenda or the end of the country. The change in the media even over the past few days doesn’t bode well for how they will behave over the next few weeks.

History has taught us that socialist nations always use the media to control minds. This is why independent media such as the NOQ Report is vitally important. We are now entering a time that would have made George Orwell’s head spin. Where the media directly contradicts what they’ve said a few weeks or days before, this is why you need good sources of news, because only by taking it all in can have you make the right decisions.

