There are times when a video sets forth an almost perfect explanation of what is taking place in our nation. Consider several seemingly disparate events that fit together when considered in terms of the ‘The Seven Pillars of a color revolution’:

A semi-autocratic rather that fully autocratic regime An unpopular incumbent A united and organized opposition An ability to quickly drive home the point that voting results were falsified Enough independent media to inform citizens about the falsified vote A political opposition capable of mobilizing tens of thousands or more demonstrators to protest electoral fraud Divisions among the regimes’ coercive forces

Look at how these pillars fit into what the left is doing now:

Pillars 1 & 2: No matter what happens, the propaganda drumbeat is that President Trump is set to lose.

Pillars 3 & 6: The left was for rioting before it was against it – for a united and organised opposition

Pillars 4 & 5: The left was for the cheat by mail scam before it was against it – to imply a falsified vote

Pillars 1 & 2: No matter what happens, the propaganda drumbeat is that President Trump is set to lose

Normal electoral seasons will see wide swings in the polls as events take place. That isn’t the case this time around, the media has made up their mind that President Trump is losing, so don’t confuse them with the facts. No matter what happens, the numbers in some polls mysteriously stay the same.

The national socialist media has gone for having an obvious bias to becoming the de facto propaganda organ of the left. Part of the problem is that this has become normalized, it’s expected of them. Somehow, the perception is that it doesn’t carry over into the polls run by the same organisations.

It doesn’t help that the national socialist media started their ‘October surprise’ strategy early breathlessly reporting on some supposed ‘bombshell’ that turns out to be a dud. They start with a deep analysis of a ‘bombshell’, then there is the reaction to the ‘bombshell’. Then there is a reaction to the deep analysis followed by a reaction to the reaction. The echoes reverberating of several days, until the next ‘bombshell’ followed by the more reactions and analysis for a news cycle or two, and then it starts all over again.

Pillars 3 & 6: The left was for rioting before it was against it – for a united and organised opposition

If there is one hard and fast rule for the left, it’s their tendency for overreach. They are at their rotten core a collectivised mob, so that explains some of it.

But, while the scenes of ‘mostly peaceful but fiery’ rioting and looting did wonders in bolstering support for President Trump. It took them weeks to realise that the Marxist mobs aren’t helping them. So in one instance, they finally started condemning that which they encouraged mere weeks ago, while Kamala Harris is doing the opposite. Not to mention high-level threats of ‘peaceful’ violence if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed.

So, while they spent weeks scary ordinary folks into supporting President Trump and maxed out ammo and gun sales along with PVC and food supplies. All of this did nothing for their cause, except as a form of riot rehearsal and future intimidation.

Pillars 4 & 5: The left was for the cheat by mail scam before it was against it – to imply a falsified vote

While some vestiges of the nation’s socialist left are still flogging this subject, some have backed off. All of their machinations put an unwelcome spotlight on cheat by mail, with many reports coming forth that they can no longer pretend it doesn’t exist.

All of this does call into question the legitimacy of making drastic changes to a system that works in the middle of an election. But it was supposed to call into question the whole process itself, not the cheat by mail scam favoured by the left.

However, this aspect of their scheme does play into ‘pillars 4 and 5’ in trying to ‘drive home the point that voting results were falsified’. It strains credulity beyond the breaking point that with all the rancour of the most important election in the history of our nation, that some would ‘forget to vote’ until the very last second, dropping that precious cheat by mail ballot into the dropbox at 11:59:59 on November 3rd. Presumably, the pony express mail system taking an interminable 3, 9, 17 days to get its destination.

Joe Biden doesn’t seem to be striving to win the election

This has been the case for months, with many wondering what is going on. It’s not just the COVID crisis, the left chose one of the worst candidates possible. Despite the nation’s socialist media working day and night to prop him up, Biden is floundering.

It’s become so bad that even the media is taking notice, wondering when he will get out and run a real campaign instead of hiding. Granted, this year has been odd all along, but at some point, he should be doing something other than pathetically small events that are less than even going through the motions.

What is going on here? The only explanation that fits the facts is that Biden and the rest of the party know he can’t win so they have something else in mind.

Consider the evidence in the context of the left ‘LARPing’ a color revolution

None of the above items make sense in the normal context of a campaign. The left’s propaganda organs have to know they are destroying their credibility with woefully one-sided coverage, but they don’t seem to care.

Leftists have to know that all of the rioting and intimidation tactics won’t garner support for them. It’s become so bad that USA Today actually had a piece on how many cars have hit ‘demonstrators’ since the George Floyd protests began. Forgetting about the fact that these BLM ‘demonstrators’ tend to be out in the street blocking traffic.

They also have to know that people will tend to agree with the contention that Mail-in voting is rife for fraud. Or that it’s become obvious that Biden isn’t trying to win.

None of this makes sense in terms of a political campaign but makes perfect sense when considered in the light of a half-baked LARP revolution.

The bottom line: The left wants a half-baked revolution instead of a win

Despite the polls and the propaganda drumbeat, most people realise that Biden is on the losing end of this battle in a normal political context. But that isn’t the point, they know he can’t win so they aren’t trying. Their Hail Mary play is to try this half-backed LARP revolution to try and take over the country by that means. If they fail to do that they have a ready-made excuse for delegitimise President Trump’s second term.

This explanation puts their actions into a proper perspective. They aren’t going to win by trying to intimidate people or block traffic. They certainly aren’t going to do so by ‘peacefully’ rioting at the drop of a hat. Neither are they going to win pushing their cheat by mail scheme, especially when all this focus on the topic has brought forth so many news stories that shows that it is broken. But all of these are part of their ‘The Seven Pillars of a color revolution’ even though that kind of extreme action has no place in our society.

These events also highlight another fact, the nation’s socialist left is a victim of its own echo chamber. They have several bizarre beliefs that do not coincide with reality, causing them to plan based on those beliefs. Let’s hope that reality soon throws some cold water on their plans.