To date, Dr. Anthony Fauci has not been asked a question that should seem obvious to the average American. Considering many of the COVID-19 precautions and protocols in place across the country have come as a direct result of his rhetoric, it should be known whether or not he has financial interests in anything that he recommends. Considering he made most of his money in the medical patent markets, he’s one who knows how to turn a profit off of perceived need and fear.

But nobody has asked him publicly or on the record. Or, to be more precise, nobody has published or released his answer to such a question if ever it was asked. There is a very tight bubble around him whenever he takes questions from the media. Does part of that bubble mean not asking if he gains anything from his medical recommendations? Newsmax White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson pondered this on Twitter in regards to Dr. Fauci’s push for COVID-19 vaccines.

Not a single American journalist has asked Dr. Fauci if he has a financial interest in any of these vaccines that he keeps pushing. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) September 24, 2020

The White House is pushing to have a vaccine breakthrough before the election. Meanwhile, many prominent Democrats, including both members of the Harris-Biden ticket, have stated they do not trust President Trump on he vaccine. It’s as if they believe the President has his chemistry set out in the Oval Office working on the vaccine itself. It’s ludicrous. Still, millions of Americans will refuse the vaccine which is one of the reasons Dr. Fauci is pushing it so hard. He’s practically taking pre-sale orders.

Will Dr. Fauci make money off of a COVID-19 vaccine? One would think that knowing this would be important and that it would behoove mainstream media to ask. Instead, we have crickets. Dumb, complicit crickets.

