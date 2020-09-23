There has been a common theme on Twitter since the 2016 election season. If a conservative calls for violence, they will almost certainly be suspended or banned altogether. If a progressive calls for violence, they may get a warning but will probably get kudos and even retweets from Twitter staff. That’s what we’ve learned to expect from an organization that is staffed heavily by left-leaning employees. Many are full blown radical progressives using their jobs to participate in social justice activism.

All the while, Twitter’s top brass will tell anyone publicly, including Washington DC, that they have no bias. But that narrative is demonstrably false as we can see by today’s big trending topic, “Burn Louisville.” Following news that Breonna Taylor’s alleged killer, former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, will not be charged with murder, calls for massive riots and wanton destruction in the city and around the country flooded social media. These riots will have very little to do with Taylor’s death as I noted earlier, but that’s not important to Twitter. All that’s important to Twitter employees is that cities burn and their revolution continues to get legs. Here are some direct calls for violence. There have likely been tens of thousands of these, perhaps more.

Twitter has not placed warnings on these calls for people to riot. They are letting it ride. But as radio host Joe Pagliarulo pointed at, Twitter was quick to slap a warning on a Tweet by President Trump that they believed called for violence. It did not, but by Twitter’s skewed understanding, they thought it did.

Twitter blocked @realDonaldTrump's tweet that violence will be met with force alleging it promoted violence.. but Burn Louisville can trend with no recourse? At least give the appearance of being even-handed, @Jack. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) September 23, 2020

“Joe Pags,” as he’s called on his radio show, we referring to a Tweet by the President in June warning Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters in Washington DC not to try to create what was built in Seattle that month. The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), which was later renamed the Capital Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), in Seattle was a six-block area near the East Precinct where multiple shootings and rampant crime took place when anarcho-communists took over. When reports came in that such an autonomous zone was being planned for the nation’s capital, the President issued a warning. Twitter labeled it as “abusive behavior.”

There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

According to Twitter, a conservative presidential warning against violence is considered to be… violence. But leftists calling for actual violence are acceptable and even encouraged on Twitter. Got it.

