First, we had to stay at home [unless violently rioting and looting for BLM ]

Then we had to social distance [unless violently rioting and looting for BLM ]

Later on, the left demanded that we wear masks [helping conceal their identities while violently rioting and looting for BLM ]

Along the way, whole swaths of the bill of rights were being infringed upon as never before in the history of the nation. Now that they have that under their hobnail boots, they are going for another: Free speech.

Actual video title: Can Shutting Up Stop the Spread of Covid-19?

That title from Bloomberg should grab everyone’s attention. The whole mask mandate scam is wearing thin, given that states with these mandates are now seeing an uptick in cases. Sweden showed the way by protecting the vulnerable and allowing the rest of the population to develop herd immunity, as is taking place where there are no mask mandates and Farr’s law shows a decline at a mathematically predictable rate.

The left isn’t satisfied with merely destroying the economy and micromanaging everyone’s life down to the most basic of details. They have their eyes set on goals that are more ambitious than forcing us to wear face placebos. They’ve already talked about how they can parlay this ‘serious crisis’ into a discussion of climate change. Now they want to use it to literally shut people up.

The bottom line: The left has only one priority, and that’s the attainment of power

Those of us who have studied the socialist left for decades foresaw how they would again use another crisis to enhance their power. It’s never about the crisis itself, but how they can assert more control over everyone else.

Many on the left are ‘LARPing’ [Live Action Role-Playing] as socialist revolutionaries, thinking that all of this will lead to them being installed as the ruling elite of their new socialist Utopia. The problem for the tyrannical ten percent is that the rest of us want to be left alone. We know where they are going with this, that is why everyone is arming up and ammo is nowhere to be found.

You can guess this won’t be the last draconian demand based on the COVID crisis. They’ve exploited the crisis to suppress most of the 1st amendment. As soon as they figure out how to connect guns with germs, that will be their next priority.

