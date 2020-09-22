The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg presents the opportunity of a lifetime to shift the balance of the Supreme Court. Despite what the media will almost always insist, there are not five conservatives on the Supreme Court. In fact, I would only count Alito and Thomas as conservatives. Gorsuch has proven not to be a conservative on the bench in his first three years, and Kavanaugh is perhaps an improvement from Kennedy but nowhere near Alito. And if John Roberts betrays us on every issue of significance, how can it be said he is one of us. Previously, the court was four Leftists, three swing votes, and two solid conservatives. Now the communists on the Supreme Court are reduced to three with their intellectual heavyweight gone. President Trump is left with a predicament. He must choose between political expedience or political decorum. And with the nation in the midst of a cold civil war, the choice could not be clearer. Fill the seat. And do so before the election.

This election could go down a number of ways and shenanigans and Tomfoolery are to be expected with the chaos of mail-in ballots. This election, like 2000, could be decided by the Supreme Court and a gridlocked decision would leave the appellate ruling in place. The next president is not something to gamble on an appellate court ruling should it come to that.

But, as I stated before, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to shift the balance of the Supreme Court, one we have not had in several decades. Not only is it imperative to replace the intellectual heavyweight of our adversaries, but it is most necessary and beneficial to do so prior to the election.

We are losing the fight for the soul of our country and fake conservatives like David “Vichy” French and Jonah Goldberg argue that we should take a knee on 1st and goal instead of driving the ball in for a touchdown. This idea of negotiating against yourself could be a generational blunder.

In 2016, Republicans were stupid in claiming we should not confirm Merrick Garland in an election year, when the reality is that we should not be allowing Antonin Scalia be replaced with a Marxist. But Lindsay Graham, I suppose, needed to appeal to some nonsense to cover up the fact he would have voted to confirm Merrick Garland just as he had Obama’s other two Justices. But Republicans should confirm Trump’s nominee before the election precisely because of the election.

The consultant class of Republicans will argue that we need to dangle the nominee like a carrot to drive turnout. But this is obvious manipulation. It’s clear Trump’s base wants the replacement confirmed ASAP. 2016, like 2012 and 2008 were base election. Trump turned out his base and Hillary Clinton did not. If Trump wants to turn out his base, score big by replacing their idol with a conservative.

I should not have to remind anyone that Trump is an incumbent. He cannot simply run on promises. He must run on accomplishments. And to date, there have been too few for my liking. The wall is in progress, but Obamacare remains. The swamp needs massive draining, which includes handcuffs. And I am not enamored with Trump’s two SCOTUS appointees; neutering John Robert’s ability to be the swing vote on the highest court in the land will solidify Trump’s legacy and service to our cause.

Many conservatives reluctantly voted for Trump to ensure Scalia and any other justice would be replaced with someone who revered the Constitution. We knew the possibility of Trump being able to appoint three or four to the Supreme Court in his first term. Now, we finally have an open slot to shift the balance of the court in our favor. This is more imperative than the election. The Prime Directive of our cause is to save our country. And so with Vulcan shrewdness we must fill this vacancy. And the irony is this will not come at a great cost, Trump can campaign on his SCOTUS appointees and Americans his base will turn out ecstatic on election day.

