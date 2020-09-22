I don’t trust Mitt Romney. Nobody should. The left doesn’t trust him now that he has said he will vote for a Supreme Court nominee. The right seems to temporarily trust him as a result, but this could be a mistake. We should consider the strong possibility that he will, indeed, vote on the nominee but will side with Democrats in opposition.

The key is in the way he worded it. According to Newsmax (with the key line highlighted):

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Donald Trump has the backing needed to push the nomination over Democrats’ objections that it’s too close to the November election. Romney issued a statement saying he would support moving forward.

“If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,” Romney said.

Trump , meanwhile, said he would announce his choice to replace the late Ginsburg on Saturday, setting off a Senate battle with Democrats.

The Senate Judiciary chairman who will shepherd the nomination through the chamber said Republicans have the votes they need for confirmation — even hough no nominee has been announced.

From anyone else, the line would be an innocent, politically correct way of saying they will be fair and give every opportunity to the Supreme Court nominee to win his vote. But this isn’t anyone else. It’s Mitt Romney. I can picture him using this opportunity as a way to further embarrass the President just as he did during the impeachment hearings in the Senate when he voted to remove President Trump from office.

Until Mitt Romney votes in favor of confirming the Supreme Court nominee, we shouldn’t count him as being on the right side of the debate. Saying that he will “vote based on their qualifications” could mean he’s planning the ultimate snake-like move.

