The National Football League is a racial justice, Neo-Marxist supporting organization. They’ve been that way behind the scenes for several years, but only recently with the rise of Black Lives Matter dominating the world of entertainment have their fullest intentions been felt. They put accused rapists and drive-by shooters on their helmets. They kneel in “solidarity” and rail against the common-sense notion that all lives matter. And they’re paying the price for being so “woke” in the form of reduced viewership.

According to Breitbart:

Whoever advised the NFL that turning their games into a showcase for leftist activism was a good idea, should be probably be declared non-essential.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football showcased two of the best franchises in the NFL over the last decade, despite that, the ratings crashed by nearly 20 percent.

“Pulling in 12.22 million viewers in the early metrics and 3.5 in the ratings between 7 -11 PM ET, last night’s big NFL game was down 17% in audience and 25% in the demo from the early numbers of last week’s SNF official season debut,” Deadline Hollywood reported. That hometown win on September 14, 2020 by the LA Rams over the Dallas Cowboys shifted up a bit to 18.94 million viewers and 6.2 ratings for the Comcast-owned network and the league in the final numbers.”

The NFL has suffered tremendous drops in viewership and ratings, particularly among their primetime offerings, since their return nearly two weeks ago. Last week’s Sunday Night Football match-up between the Cowboys and the Rams, suffered a 28% drop in ratings.

The problem is that it’s not enough. Dropping 17% is significant, but the league will feel as if it’s more of a short-term rebuke than a long-term loss of their fan base. Moreover, it’s not a significant enough drop to make them reconsider their stance. It’s still a small enough portion of their overall viewership to fly under the radar of advertisers and sponsors who have flocked to them over the decades as heavy draws for consumers.

For their ratings to only drop 17% means there are many patriots who disagree with the ideology the NFL is espousing but they’re not willing to abandon the sport until they change. They’re continuing to watch, and that’s a problem. When we watch, we are supporting their messaging, their ideology, and their agenda. Our EIC echoed this sentiment on Twitter.

Ah, the NFL. Imagine being so woke that you put an accused rapist's name on your helmet. Now, imagine being so complacent that despite not supporting their message, you still watch their games, increasing their ratings and helping them demonstrate that they're righteous. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) September 21, 2020

We need more. We need them to truly feel the heat if they’re going to change they’re ways. And if they won’t change their ways, then we mus be willing to abandon them altogether. There are better ways to entertain ourselves.

