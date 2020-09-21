Glenn Beck had a very informative and ominous special recently that began with what most are thinking and ended with how the left is planning to carry this out. The point is that the authoritarian left is lining us up for a ‘color revolution’ as they term it.

It’s important to watch these videos to become apprised on what is taking place and know how to react. He looks at the big picture in what the left has done elsewhere and see how the election of President Trump threw a spanner into their plans.

The Seven Pillars – what you need to look for

Stacey Lennox wrote a very informative article that was referenced in the video on the how leftists foment ‘color revolutions’: John Kerry Warns of Revolution in November if Trump Wins While He Lays the Foundation for It.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry is using some dangerous rhetoric about the 2020 election. In a recent panel discussion for the Alliance of Democracies, he made the following statement:

“If people don’t have adequate access to the ballot, I mean that’s the stuff on which revolutions are built. If you begin to deny people the capacity of your democracy to work, even the Founding Fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, we have an inherent right to challenge that. And I’m worried that increasingly, people are disaffected.”

As is usually the case, the left is using weasel words to convey feelings rather than facts. The phrase ‘adequate access to the ballot’ could mean anything, and that’s the problem. Later on, in the article, she outlines: The Seven Pillars

A semi-autocratic rather that fully autocratic regime An unpopular incumbent A united and organized opposition An ability to quickly drive home the point that voting results were falsified Enough independent media to inform citizens about the falsified vote A political opposition capable of mobilizing tens of thousands or more demonstrators to protest electoral fraud Divisions among the regimes’ coercive forces

It is very important that everyone keep these in mind, this is the playbook of the nation’s socialist left. It shows why they keep on with the incessant ‘Trump is literally Hitler’ meme, which is an impossibility but logic and reality have never given pause to the left.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



