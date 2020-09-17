Two things have been painfully obvious about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the past few weeks. One that he’s in decline and the other that he’s become a radical socialist as he termed it. Perhaps there is a connection between the two, but the later is the biggest threat.

Many of the nation’s socialist media have noted his moves to the far left and it doesn’t help that fashion socialista Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez let the cat out of the bag, stating in the video that even if he’s not far enough left, he can be ‘pushed’ in that direction.

While Beijing Biden pretends to be a moderate, there are several reasons why this is not the case. The second video reveals one of these in that multiple sources have detailed Joe Biden’s moves to the left and we will cite some of these for future reference, but other reasons are just as pertinent.

Projecting on all cylinders like every other authoritarian socialist

In an effort to score political points with those who have seen the danger of socialism close up, Beijing Biden recently tried to make the absurd point – without evidence – that President Trump is like Fidel Castro.

As is usually the case, there are no facts for these assertions, instead it’s based on nebulous emotional appeals:

“Trump has more in common with Castro than with Churchill,” Biden said, adding, “Look who he admires. He admires Putin, he admires Xi, he admires everyone who behaves in an authoritarian way. I am the exact opposite. I have faith in the democratic system.”

Apparently in Biden’s world supposed admiration means more than having the same socialist national agenda that includes the suppression of basic human rights.

But we only need to look at his words to see where he stands:

We're going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won't just rebuild this nation — we'll transform it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 6, 2020

Isn’t that curious: Both Biden and Castro denied the obvious

There are those who are trying to deny what is obviously the truth of the matter. But this wouldn’t be the first time that a collectivist has denied the obvious as in this article from the Babalu blog: Fidel Castro claimed he was not a communist as he plotted to install a communist dictatorship in Cuba.

Fidel Castro’s early claims that he was not a communist and only wanted democracy and the rule of law, while at the same time secretly plotting a communist takeover of Cuba sound eerily familiar today.

Even the national socialist media has admitted the truth – Biden has moved far left

A recent video from Glenn Beck details what the left is saying about Biden’s far-left moves while still pretending that he’s a moderate.

Find out why even DEMOCRATS say Joe Biden is more progressive than Bernie Sanders

For reference, these are just some of the publications that have admitted the obvious:

The Pandemic Has Pushed Biden To The Left. How Far Will He Go?

Joe Biden, the Moderate, Plans the Most Radical Economic Overhaul Since FDR

How Joe Biden is moving left while still being seen as a moderate

Biden Goes Big Without Sounding Like It

…

The incident illustrates one of the reasons that Biden has proved such an elusive target. Despite embracing an agenda that is further to the left than that of any Democratic nominee in decades, he’s avoided the specific policy proposals and catchphrases that Republicans find easiest to attack. As a result, he appears more centrist than he actually is. In Biden, Democrats have a nominee who is promising FDR-style change, yet is avoiding the political backlash that an ambitious progressive agenda often brings.

The bottom line: The Socialist far-left has already embraced Biden

This should be damning evidence in its own right. Consider where we were a few months ago, with admitted socialist Bernie Sanders at the top of the heap. The left was on the verge of nominating someone who is an admitted socialist. Then cooler heads prevailed and the left pulled back from the brink.

It wasn’t that they hadn’t already embraced the precepts of collectivism years ago. It was that this wasn’t the time to be open about it. The compromise was to substitute a Trojan Horse candidate that has a chance but still will implement the left’s authoritarian agenda.

Does anyone think that Biden would be acceptable to the far left if he hadn’t adopted it’s socialist national agenda?

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



