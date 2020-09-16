When Republican Senate candidate Lauren Witzke decided to hold a pro-Trump rally in the hometown of Joe Biden, she knew there would be opposition. What she didn’t expect was for Biden supporters to throw eggs at small children at her event, but that’s exactly what happened in Wilmington, Delaware, at the event hosted by the Lauren Witzke for U.S. Senate Campaign.

Today, in @JoeBiden’s town, a child was egged during our pro-Trump rally by hateful leftists. @DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/2LGP0Jsnot — Lauren Witzke for U.S. Senate (@LaurenWitzkeDE) September 14, 2020

This video was shot shortly after law enforcement was called. It’s the sort of violence that, as Witzke noted, is a true hate crime. Normal people do not drive around with eggs handy unless they’re coming back from the grocery store or they intend to do harm. The latter is almost certainly the case in this situation.

Witzke is coming off a tremendous victory over the GOP Establishment candidate, James DeMartino, demonstrating a growing sentiment favoring constitutional conservatives and those who have embraced President Trump’s “drain the swamp” attitude.

“Thank you so much for your support Delaware. Thank you for casting your vote for me this year as we gear up to take it to Chris Coons in November,” Witzke said in a video posted to Twitter. “I look forward to the GOP rallying behind me. I look forward to the GOP rallying behind America First. Because we will keep fighting hard and we will keep fighting for the America First movement.”

Her general election opponent, Chris Coons, was Joe Biden’s successor when the former Senator became Vice President under President Obama. Coons has attempted to paint himself as a moderate Democrat who will reach across the aisle, but his actions in the Senate for more than a decade have demonstrated his utter contempt for anything even remotely to the right of center.

These types of hate crimes are becoming more common the closer we get to the election. This is why we need America-first, pro-law enforcement candidates like Lauren Witzke representing Delaware and America in the Senate.

