It’s getting harder and harder to understand what Joe Biden is trying to say at any given moment, especially when he’s not reading a teleprompter. But that’s the state of the Democratic Party and it’s causing fits in mainstream media as they give their college try at keeping his declining cognitive skills a secret to the American people.

The latest spewing of Bidenese came during a press conference… or something. The context is unclear, but it’s impossible to come up with context that would fit this incoherent statement:

“Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?”

Joe Biden: "Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin' a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?" pic.twitter.com/tAAK2XbhrE — Ella Mizrahi (@EllaMizrahi12) September 15, 2020

Twitter users had questions. Lots of them.

C'mon… the quartermaster in the lady's department store. We've all seen them. Right? Right? Anyone? — Frankie Five Angels (@MyBigPost) September 15, 2020

If you sit him down in front of a microphone for long enough it’s just a matter of time before Joe says something like, "Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin' a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know…” pic.twitter.com/Toh8aATvk3 — Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) September 15, 2020

What a day. Trump gets us closer to peace in the Middle East and Biden something with the quartermaster on the second floor, you know. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 15, 2020

“I am Vinz Clortho, quartermaster of Gozor.” pic.twitter.com/cgMCuMHzod — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 16, 2020

.@JoeBiden gets lost in the weeds trying to explain how a quartermaster could handle…a ladies section in a department store? pic.twitter.com/Vrz5EKVCcE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 15, 2020

My expectations were low, but holy shit. https://t.co/Yz1Q8Emko7 — L (@SomeBitchIKnow) September 15, 2020

‘You know what I mean?’ Joe Biden explains how a quartermaster could easily run the ladies department https://t.co/CFwv9bCd97 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 15, 2020

A quartermaster is a military officer in charge of supplies and logistics. Department stores generally don't figure into their work. And they don't have "ladies' departments" these days. Oh, Mr. Biden. September 29 is coming. https://t.co/EoTojLSp2Y — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) September 15, 2020

With the debate coming two weeks from today, Democrats are doing everything they can to set expectations as low as possible. Sadly, Joe Biden is so lost sometimes, they can’t get the expectations set low enough.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



