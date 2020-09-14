When “Roy Moore” started trending this morning on Twitter, I cringed. I thought, “What now?” After losing an Alabama Senate race, then losing the follow-up primary for the same seat again, Judge Roy Moore should be completely out of the news. Regardless of whether you believe him or not about his alleged dating habits 50-years ago, his time in the political spotlight is done.

I was relieved at first to realize his name was trending because of an unhinged comparison between what Moore allegedly did and the disgraceful actions of Netflix in airing and promoting the French film “Cuties” that grossly sexualizes 11-year-old girls to be fodder for pedophiles. Then, I scrolled down further and realized they were using this ludicrous comparison as an attack on the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr, who had lambasted Netflix, Hollywood, and Democrats in general for attempting to normalize pedophilia. Specifically, he was calling out California Governor Gavin Newsom for signing a bill reducing penalties for child rapists.

They’re normalizing pedophelia. It’s not just Hollywood and Netflix. This is now becoming mainstream Democrat groupthink. It’s insanity and we must stop it. https://t.co/NPHTw4829v — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2020

On cue, leftists pointed out that Trump Jr. supported Moore’s initial Senate run after he won the primary. They also targeted the President in their Tweets. There are so many problems with this comparison it will be difficult to report them concisely, but we’ll try…

Accusations by the women who Moore allegedly dated when they were teens all point to consensual relationships that did NOT include sexual intercourse. While it’s fair to be completely against older men dating underage teens, even with consent from the teens and their parents, it’s not fair to call him a pedophile.

“Cuties” is for public display. It’s a piece of fiction designed for mass distribution. Many who watch it will be sexual deviants, including pedophiles, who will use this movie’s sexual depiction of pre-teen girls for their own sick desires. There was nothing public about Moore’s alleged actions and no pedophiles were given material they could use to express their deviance.

Trump Jr’s assessment on Democrat groupthink is accurate. While not all Democrats are defending or promoting “Cuties,” all those who are defending or promoting “Cuties” appear to be Democrats. After reading through literally hundreds of Tweets and Facebook posts defending the sanctity of the depraved depictions in this movie, all of them have been part of the political left.

There are almost certainly sexual predators who have been called to action over “Cuties,” the California law in question, and the general embrace by radical leftists for normalizing sexual relationships with children. There were no sexual predators inspired by tales of Roy Moore’s dating habits.

It’s sad that for the sake of political gain, many on the left will defend a sick movie like “Cuties” just to hit Donald Trump Jr. and his family. This is just another reason to vote for President Trump in November.

