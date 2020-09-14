There is no acceptable resolution to any conflict between law enforcement and a Black man in the eyes of Black Lives Matter except for law enforcement to lose. They made that crystal clear with their unhinged protests in Lancaster, PA, Sunday night.

The situation was textbook self-defense by a police officer. Called out by the family of a person of color, Ricardo Munoz, 27, because he was threatening his own mother, a police officer was almost immediately face-to-face with the suspect. The police officer backed up and retreated when Munoz came at him with a large knife. When it was clear Munoz was going to continue to pursue and intended bodily harm, the police officer shot and killed him.

If he didn’t do exactly what he did, it is almost certain the police officer would be dead along with members of Munoz’ family. But that fact didn’t stop Black Lives Matter “activists from rioting in the streets of Lancaster, tearing down a door and breaking several windows at the police station. They threw bottles, bricks, and other heavy items at the police station and surrounding buildings before finally being dispersed by tear gas and rubber bullets. Why? Because a law enforcement officer did not want to be murdered.

The only thing that could have kept #BLM from rioting in Lancaster last night is if the police officer would have allowed the knife-wielding suspect chasing him to actually just stab him to death. Then, #BLM would have been okay with the outcome. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) September 14, 2020

In the latest episode of NOQ Report, I covered this story as well as two other BLM stories. Then, we turned to San Francisco’s push for voting by 16-year-olds, Joe Biden calling for gun control following the shooting of two Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo being hopeful that all American troops will be out of Afghanistan by next spring.

Quick story about racism

BLM intimidation at random restaurants is gaslighting the media won’t report

The latest from Antifa: If you refuse to raise your fist when they tell you to, you’re a white supremacist. LUNATICS. pic.twitter.com/JNiPQa6bH7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 13, 2020

Lancaster riots by Black Lives Matter could only have been avoided if the police officer who shot Ricardo Munoz had allowed himself to be murdered instead. The BLM narrative has no logic, only hatred in their push or Neo-Marxism.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



