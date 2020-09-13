The video is an interview with Virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan on the TV show ‘Loose Women’ on her claims of a cover-up on the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of COVID-19. She is a scientist who was working at the Hong Kong School of Public Health when she turned whistle-blower on the Chinese Government. This necessitated her fleeing to the US for her safety and spoke from a secret location.

During the interview, Dr. Li-Meng Yan detailed her investigation into the outbreak and why she fled Hong Kong for the states. She was originally tasked with investigating a cluster of virus cases that we now know were COVID-19. She claims to have discovered a cover-up and that the Communist Chinese Government knew about the disease before publicly acknowledging the outbreak.

In an interview on Bill Hemmer Reports back on July 13, she detailed her investigation into the initial outbreak and why she fled to the US:

“I know how they treat whistleblowers,” she said. “[They want] To keep people silent if they want to reveal the truth, not only about COVID-19, but also for the other things happening in China. For example, during the SARS [pandemic of 2003], senior doctor Professor Jiang Yanyong had revealed evidence [of a cover-up] in Beijing … and also in Shanghai [another physician’s] team reviewed the sequence of the SARS-COVID-2 [coronavirus] for the first time in the world and published it in February this year and then their lab was shut down by the government.

She stated that she is going to publish a paper on the virus detailing its genome sequence as proof of its origins.

