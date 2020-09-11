This is the culture war. It’s right in front of our faces. The movie “Cuties” now playing on Netflix is nothing short of pedophile-fodder that is being used, literally as you read this, by some sicko for his pleasure. That’s how perverse many scenes in this movie are.

#CancelNetflix was trending yesterday as many concerned Americans called for financial punishment against the entertainment company. On the latest episode of NOQ Report, we did what we said we were going to do. We canceled live on the air. We strongly encourage everyone who reads this article, watches the video, or hears the podcast to do the same. Hashtags aren’t enough. Righteous indignation won’t cut it this time. We have to act, and that means Netflix getting cancellation notices from the masses.

If they are not severely hurt by their decision to air this filth, we have lost the battle in the culture war. It’s that simple. The pain must be tangible and enduring. Otherwise, we’re just doing it to feel good about ourselves. Meanwhile, cultural Marxism will continue to spread. It will continue to win.

Three major peace deals makes this 9/11 a celebration of what America can accomplish

The second segment can be summed up with this Tweet:

In 19 years I have never politicized #September11. This year, it's important to note in the last month, this administration has brought the Israel-UAE peace deal, Serbia-Kosovo normalization (thank you @RichardGrenell) and now Pompeo is working on Afghanistan.#911Peace — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) September 11, 2020

Interview with Joy Villa

Our Freedom First Network cohorts at Flockop had a great interview of singer Joy Villa that we had to put into our show.

Multiple arson investigations ignored as media pushes climate change cause of west coast fires

In the fourth segment, Tammy and I discussed the fact that arson has been blamed for at least some of the fires that are engulfing west coast states. Reuters reported one investigation into a major fire and AmGreatness reported an arrest of an Antifa arsonist. There is likely much more to the story than that.

There are few things we’ve done this week more satisfying than cancelling our Netflix account live on the air. This war against Cultural Marxism has a target we can truly affect immediately. It’s incumbent on right-minded folks to take action.

