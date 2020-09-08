Despite the push from everyone on the left and many on the right to make the upcoming coronavirus vaccines a crucial and required part of American life, the majority of Americans are not excited about it. They are skeptical of the efficacy and concerned about the dangers. Around two-thirds of Americans will wait before taking the vaccine or will not be taking it at all.

It has, of course, turned political just like everything else has this election year. We have the White House pushing to have it out before the election and we have Democrats claiming it will need to wait until after the election. Neither stance is scientific; it will come when it comes and only after it is properly tested. If that’s tomorrow, it’s tomorrow. If it’s some time in 2021, so be it. Setting political dates or criteria is ludicrous, and the people are reacting accordingly. According to BGR:

A new poll about coronavirus vaccines shows that two-thirds of Americans aren’t willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

A quarter of those interviewed says they won’t ever get the vaccine, while 44% of them said they’d rather wait and see how the initial round of immunization goes.

The recent controversies about vaccine emergency use abroad and in the US might explain why some people might are more reticent than before to these potentially life-saving drugs.

To be clear, I’m rooting for it to come out before the election. I won’t be taking it myself, but if it will help keep President Trump in office, excellent! The concern for me and for many patriots is whether local governments will try to attach some sort of mandate to it. Healthcare falls into the realm of states and cities. At least it did before Obamacare, but the Constitution puts it on the states’ plates to make such decisions. Which states or cities will say that only citizens who have been vaccinated can do this, that, or the other? We will see, as JD noted in the latest episode of Non-Compliant America.

One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” to be skeptical of anything as politicized as the COVID-19 vaccine, especially when we consider the disease itself is mild for everyone under the age of 50.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



