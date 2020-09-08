The United Nations is a social justice organization. They have been for years as they’ve followed the trends around the world of getting “woke” and trading their fundamental mission for something both idiotic and nefarious. But you probably knew all that. What you may not have known is that they’ve taken to conflating issues in ways that baffle the masses.

Their latest unhinged Tweet is a perfect example of where this powerful organization is heading.

The #COVID19 pandemic is demonstrating what we all know: millennia of patriarchy have resulted in a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture which damages everyone – women, men, girls & boys. — @antonioguterres https://t.co/ppSUGLr2Wx pic.twitter.com/krT6HkQil6 — United Nations (@UN) September 6, 2020

When a Tweet has nearly six times as many comments as likes, it’s getting ratioed. And for good reason. This is a nonsensical Tweet that bridges the formidable gap between social justice attacks on the so-called “patriarchy” with the COVID-19 pandemic. Sorry, nameless United Nations weekend intern, but this makes no sense at all. Twitter let them have it.

What kind of nonsense is this? I'm so sick of these woke activists — McKayla J (@McKaylaRoseJ) September 7, 2020

Our elites are so whimsically deranged. https://t.co/AVClNJm7Vx — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) September 8, 2020

The @UN seems to have become a machine for turning $3 billion in annual funding into amateurish daily virtue signaling. https://t.co/Aj55GnWN75 — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) September 7, 2020

It is my sincere hope that Trump ends US funding for the UN during his 2nd term, and kicks you out of New York. You can then set up your HQ in Zimbabwe or Pakistan and preach to everyone there about the patriarchy — Arqahn 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful' (@Arqahn) September 7, 2020

‘What we all know.’ This is the UN on ‘social justice’ theory. Some people still pretend such theory has only corrupted the universities. That is wrong. It is corrupting everything. https://t.co/Ioz8LrRj7I — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) September 8, 2020

This is the time to kick the @un out of the US. https://t.co/LtGTHt8HI6 — Nick Searcy,INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 7, 2020

The only reason you are posting this is because you are losing ground in the USA. We The People Know What The UN Is All About. We Don't Need You & We Certainly Don't Want You. — TheCloser ⭐️⭐️⭐️General Flynn Is An American Hero (@CodeOfPatriots) September 7, 2020

This is an actual tweet. @realDonaldTrump defund the UN please. https://t.co/04vgNPFoMC — Heat Miser (@Heat_Miser2) September 8, 2020

Defund the UN — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) September 7, 2020

Hatred of the "patriarchy" is really hatred of God. https://t.co/UBoCalUjFg — baldilocks (@JulietteAkinyi) September 7, 2020

FIFY: The #COVID19 pandemic is demonstrating what we all know: the Communist Party of China damages everyone – women, men, girls & boys. https://t.co/siOcTM7Rci — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 7, 2020

Crater that building in Manhattan into the East River. https://t.co/naYa0qHtST — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2020

Can someone who speaks “crazy” please explain what this means? https://t.co/RXh3Tz5XvP — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) September 8, 2020

As the saying goes, “Get woke, go broke.” But the United Nations is far beyond being broke, so where do they go from here? When you’ve hit rock bottom, clowning yourself on Twitter seems like the best remedy.

