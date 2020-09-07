Chuck Woolery is a rare breed of Hollywood elite. His decades of work on television as the host of many popular game shows makes him basically royalty in Tinseltown, but his conservative values and intellectual strength make him a Hollywood enigma. But when he’s right, he’s right, and there’s no denying an insight he posted on Twitter today.

Trump has been the cause of an interesting phenomenon. Republicans are now the party of the working man and the Democrats are the party of the cooperate rich. Have you noticed the switch? — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) September 7, 2020

Before the 2008 election, Democrats had established themselves as a party that works for the working class. It was a false label that was driven by their dependency on Big Labor, but the power of union propaganda had given them election strength for decades. They instantly abandoned that premise with the nomination of Barack Obama who chose to usher in an era of Democrats that believed in identity politics as their driving predicate.

Labor unions still hold sway over the party, as California demonstrates on a daily basis, but there was no need for Democrats to focus on them when they thought they had a more powerful tool in their toolbox. Today, identity politics drives nearly everything within the party, and until recently they also held sway over the working class. Then, Donald Trump ran for president and demonstrated a true adoration for workers.

The results of his pre-coronavirus presidency was nothing short of miraculous for the middle class. Unemployment numbers were low and prosperity was high. And with the Democrats paying more attention to gender identity than paying the mortgage, they watched their support from everyone other than social justice warriors and the union bosses still in their pocket evaporate. To fill the hole in fundraising, they turned to the corporate elite to drive them financially.

Today, Democrats are the party of big donors. Outside of Bernie Sanders, the majority of financial support for Democrats comes not from their old bread-n-butter but from the hyper-wealthy. Those who don’t have to worry about paying the bills are ready to buy their own agendas from Democrats after failing to do so from Trump’s Republican Party. This isn’t the party of the George H.W. or George W. Bush anymore.

With less than two months until election day, it’s telling that the only message coming from Democrats is “orange man bad.” As Chuck Woolery noted, the working class has abandoned them, opting instead to Make America Great Again.

