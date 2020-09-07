When The Atlantic posted their story about President Trump allegedly calling fallen military personnel “losers,” I immediately assumed one of their anonymous sources was Zach Fuentes. The former Deputy White House Chief of Staff is a loyal support of former COS John Kelly. More importantly, he would have been close by when President Trump heard news about inclement weather.

I was almost exactly right. Not only is Fuentes declaring his support for Kelly, who President Trump has soured on since removing him from the White House, but he would have been very close when the President allegedly called dead soldiers “losers.” According to The Atlantic, President Trump was reacting to news about the weather being bad at the cemetery when he allegedly insulted their memory. If he really had said it, Fuentes definitely would have heard it. He was the one who delivered the weather report to President Trump personally.

“You can put me on record denying that I spoke with The Atlantic,” Fuentes told Breitbart News on Monday. “I don’t know who the sources are. I did not hear POTUS call anyone losers when I told him about the weather. Honestly, do you think General Kelly would have stood by and let ANYONE call fallen Marines losers?”

He specifically also stated that he believes The Atlantic’s sources “are unlikely first hand accounts.”

“They are conflating those people from something the day after,” Fuentes said.

Kelly and the President have had minor spats ever since the general left his position at the White House. He was also very likely there and would have had no problem calling the President out if he had used such terms about fallen soldiers. It’s ludicrous to think Kelly would not have rebuked the President then or confirmed the report now. Fuentes’ denial should put this whole silliness to rest.

The first name that popped in my head as an “anonymous source” for The Atlantic was Zach Fuentes as he would have been there and is a staunch defender of John Kelly. His debunking of the story is tremendous. Case closed.

