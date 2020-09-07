A 12-year-old boy had police sent to his home and received a five-day suspension when a toy gun was visible on the screen in his virtual classroom. The teacher at Widefield District #3

Now, the parents are rightly furious because the overreaction has traumatized their son. According to Fox News:

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said although the teacher thought it was a toy gun authorities still did a welfare check on Isaiah Elliott without parental notification.

“It was really frightening and upsetting for me as a parent, especially as the parent of an African-American young man, especially given what’s going on in our country right now,” Curtis Elliott, Isaiah’s father, told KDVR. He said his son, who has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and has learning disabilities, wasn’t aware the gun was shown on screen in his distance learning.

“He was in tears when the cops came. He was just in tears. He was scared. We all were scared. I literally was scared for his life,” said Curtis Elliott.

Virtual classrooms are a window through which the nanny state can extend its reach into the home. See a toy, call the police, suspend the kid, rinse, repeat. Public education was bad before COVID-19. Now it’s ludicrous.

