“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” – George Orwell

The News & Observer has now gone full Orwellian with an editorial that demands that we all ignore reality and forget about buying a gun because they say so. In a piece originally entitled: Donald Trump’s fake fear is having a real effect on NC gun sales.

That was the edited version – the original neglected some of the basic rules of the King’s English. Remember, these are people who know better that you. So, when you see ‘peacefully’ violent riots out on the streets, ‘defunded’, and denigrated police departments, there is no need for you to have a gun:

“Firearm sales surged when the pandemic forced a shutdown in March. Now sales are rising again as President Trump warns of U.S. cities being overrun by looting mobs while police are left helpless to respond for lack of funding and respect. Trump’s appeal to fear is a desperate fiction peddled by a trailing candidate who wants to shift the subject from his abject failure to respond to the pandemic. But it’s having an effect that’s as real as a bullet.”

Sometimes you just have to admire the chutzpah of the left’s socialist media minions in phrasing the left’s ongoing control fetish as something that isn’t their fault. But they top that with the allusion that all of the rioting is nothing more than a ‘desperate fiction’.

Contradictions always expose outright falsehoods

It gets even better when they quote Shannon Klug, a volunteer from Moms Demand [gun confiscation] who gives voice to everyone’s concerns and contradicts their ‘fake fear’ line:

“It’s not a far jump to understand why people feel the need to protect themselves” with a gun, she said. ”But you really have to know what you’re doing with it.”

So in the span of a few lines of partisan propaganda, we’re gone from ‘fake fear’ to people feeling the need to ‘protect themselves’. Why would anyone need to buy a gun if all of this is a ‘desperate fiction’?

Leftists say you don’t need a gun because the police will protect you

The same people who say that now want to ‘Defund the Police’. So they want to confiscate your guns and get rid of the police. Does that make any sense?

Those of us on the pro-liberty Right respect and support the police. But we also know they can’t be everywhere at once. Thus we see the vital importance of self-defense.

Now, we’re supposed to buy into the insanity abolishing the police AND confiscating guns.

You can’t ignore danger if you live in the real world

Those of us who don’t dwell in the rarefied air of gated community or vaunted editorial office know that the threat is real, it’s not a ‘desperate fiction’ but a danger that has become all too real. Especially to Aaron “Jay” Danielson brutally executed on the streets of Portland Oregon.

Consider the words of F. Paul Valone, President of Grass Roots North Carolina and Executive Director, Rights Watch International:

The bottom line: The left prioritizes power over your life and liberty

The nation’s socialist left doesn’t care about your safety or your liberty for that matter. They only care about enhancing their power. That is the rule that explains all of their actions.

Most people realize that it’s pure insanity to confiscate guns and get rid of the police. But for the left, this makes perfect sense because it grants them even more power over your life.

