Anyone who does not allow partisan politics to sway their judgment on the reporting being done by mainstream media for the last four years will admit they’ve been both lopsided in their bias and hyper-political in their questioning. Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations Richard Grenell let his frustration over this phenomenon be known when Reuters reporter Jeff Mason started asking an irrelevant question during the press conference.

The historic agreement between Serbia and Kosovo marks the much-needed end to economic hostilities between the neighbors that has stretched across 21-years. According to the White House:

Today, I am pleased to announce yet another historic commitment. Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalization. After a violent and tragic history and years of failed negotiations, my Administration proposed a new way of bridging the divide. By focusing on job creation and economic growth, the two countries were able to reach a real breakthrough on economic cooperation across a broad range of issues.

We have also made additional progress on reaching peace in the Middle East. Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalization of ties and the establishment of diplomatic relations. Serbia has committed to opening a commercial office in Jerusalem this month and to move its embassy to Jerusalem by July.

It has taken tremendous bravery by President Vučić of Serbia and Prime Minister Hoti of Kosovo to embark on these talks and to come to Washington to finalize these commitments. By doing so, they have made their countries, the Balkans, and the world safer. I look forward to seeing Serbia and Kosovo prosper as we work together on economic cooperation in the region going forward.

But Grenell was not met with questions about this incredible diplomatic achievement. As a question started coming in on an unrelated subject, Grenell cut off the reporter to express how he felt towards their lack of interest towards history in the making.

“Let me just talk about Kosovo and Serbia,” he said. “I don’t know if you could find it on a map, but this is atrocious. I have to tell you guys, you might be too young to understand what this issue is about. Maybe the older journalists should step up and say, ‘This is a big deal. This is a big issue.'”

Some on Twitter tried to go after Grenell for receiving tax-payer dollars to scold the press. There was one problem with their claim:

I’m not paid. You get this advice for FREE! You are welcome. https://t.co/NBZssPM6G0 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 4, 2020

Mason commented about not coming there to be lectured, but he did end up scrapping his question about LGBTQ issues and focused back on the topic at hand. Grenell’s mission was accomplished.

The worst thing that happened to journalism is the trend towards making some of them celebrities. They know today the only way to build their brand is to ask stupid questions that elicit emotional responses. Kudos to Ric Grenell for handling it properly.

