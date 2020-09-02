Representative Joe Kennedy III, grandson of Democratic icon Robert F. Kennedy, will no longer be serving on Capitol Hill next January. He has lost his primary battle for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts to incumbent Ed Markey.

It wasn’t just a battle between a long-time lawmaker and an upstart Kennedy. It pitted the insurgent radical progressive wing of the party against the more moderate Democratic Establishment. Markey, who co-authored the Green New Deal with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, received endorsements from Democratic Socialists like AOC and Senator Elizabeth Warren. Meanwhile, Kennedy received the rare primary endorsement of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as part of her effort to maintain a closer proximity to the political middle.

But Markey prevailed by double-digits, further signaling Democratic voters are embracing the far-left ideological shift of the party. It demonstrated that this isn’t an issue of the new replacing the old as some have speculated; Kennedy is 39 while Markey is 74. Despite being young, popular, and a Kennedy, the Establishment-backed Democrat was no match for the “woke” authoritarian.

Across the nation, Democratic primaries have leaned towards the most progressive candidates in many races. The shifting party sentiment is one of the biggest reasons many Democratic voters are taking the “red pill” and opening their eyes to the radical nature the new version of the party has adopted.

Still, this was Kennedy’s race to lose until very recently when groups like the Justice Democrats threw their weight behind Markey. According to Politico:

Kennedy, the scion of the state’s best-known political family, was favored to win when he entered the race a year ago, and many suspected Markey might retire to avoid an embarrassing loss. But Kennedy became the underdog in the final weeks of the campaign. And unlike other primary battles, it’s was Markey, the 74-year-old incumbent, who morphed into the favorite candidate of young liberals taking on the party establishment.

“Tonight is more than just a celebration of a movement,” Markey said in his victory speech in Malden, Mass. “It is a reaffirmation of the need to have a movement, a progressive movement, of young people demanding radical change, demanding justice. A movement giving voice and power to young people when for far too long they were ignored.”

The Kennedy brand is associated with the Democratic Party of old, a party that was once patriotic and worked across the aisle to make this nation stronger. Today, such sentiments in the party are lost as radical progressives take over.

