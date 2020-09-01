Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi took on an attitude of “do as I say and not as I do” this week when she was caught on video getting her hair done in San Francisco. This is problematic as local ordinances in her congressional district have kept hair salons closed down since March. The owner of the salon, who was not involved in the “wash and blow-out” that Pelosi illegally secured for herself, was not pleased that she has been without income for months but Democratic “leaders” like Pelosi could break the rules.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask on.

Outdoor salon services were approved to begin today, but eSalon in San Francisco does not offer them. Masks are required throughout the styling. Security video shows Pelosi was not wearing a face mask over her nose or mouth and had her styling performed inside.

Salon owner Erica Kious, in a phone interview with Fox News, shared details of Pelosi’s visit. Kious explained she has independent stylists working for her who rent chairs in her salon.

“One of the stylists who rents a chair from me contacted me Sunday night,” Kious said.

A screengrab of the text message she received from one of her stylists, and obtained by Fox News, said: “I’ll be there at 2:45 tomorrow. Pelosi assistant just messaged me to do her hair.”

Kious replied: “Pelosi?”

Nancy Pelosi joins Lori Lightfoot and Gretchen Whitmer as Democrats who mark harsh, unnecessary COVID-19 rules for “common folks” that they break because they believe they’re more important than the rest of us.

