Polls: Trump Rising, BLM Imploding – Story by Spectator

CNN finally got around to condemning the fiery but mostly peaceful riots earlier this week. The arson and looting and murders in the streets were all fun and games, but now Don Lemon is worried that the violence is “showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in the focus groups. It is the only thing right now that is sticking.”

There’s a lot to be said about what CNN, including Don Lemon himself, has done to legitimize this social unrest. It’s also worth pointing out how rioting only became objectionable once it threatened to hurt Democrats and not, say, small business owners or anyone living in the affected cities. But let’s indulge Don Lemon for a second, because he’s absolutely correct. Black Lives Matter has mutated into an electoral liability for the Democratic brand.

A new Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25 (during the most intense part of the rioting in Kenosha) finds that approval of President Trump among black voters is now at 24 percent. That’s an astonishing 9 point jump since the same poll was conducted a mere two weeks before. Support among Hispanics has also grown from 30 to 32 percent. In the absence of better explanations (maybe black voters are just really loving the convention?) it seems plausible that the rioting is driving voters, particularly those in the most affected urban communities, rightward.

University removes statues of Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin – Story by The College Fix

It didn’t take a protest. It didn’t take a petition. It didn’t even take an official request.

Apparently just the concern that campus statues of Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin might draw racial unrest, protests or vandalism prompted Washburn University leaders to quietly and preemptively remove the bronze Founding Fathers after a conversation with the pieces’ donor family.

The statues were removed in July, Washburn spokesperson Patrick Early told The College Fix in a telephone interview Friday. But their removal from the Topeka, Kansas-based public university was first reported in local news outlets only last week.

Early said there were no specific protests against the statues to prompt their eviction, but that at the University of Missouri its Jefferson statue had become a “lightning rod” of controversy and there was concern the same could happen at Washburn.

Here’s the Shockingly Small Number of People Who Died From Only the Coronavirus – Story by Townhall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website disclosed the shockingly small number of people who died from only the Wuhan coronavirus, with no other cause of death mentioned. Hold on to your hat because here it is: out of the 161,392 deaths in the CDC data, just six percent, about 9,700 deaths, were attributed to the coronavirus alone. According to the CDC, the other 94 percent had an average of 2.6 additional conditions or causes of deaths, such as heart disease, diabetes, and sepsis.

Instead of protecting the vulnerable – the elderly in nursing homes and those with comorbidities – health “experts” recommended locking everyone up and prescribing for Americans a wide range of ailments such as depression, suicide, missed early cancer screenings, unemployment, substance abuse, and poverty.

Something is driving the liberal media’s morbid obsession with the U.S. death toll. The media is doing everything it can to blame the virus on President Trump, a virus that originated in China and is killing people all over the world. It’s been widely known for months that people with comorbidities and the elderly are at higher risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, so why is the media clamoring for prolonged shutdowns and keeping schools closed? Is it because they see a connection between prolonged shutdowns, a weakened economy and the Democrats’ electoral chances in November?

Biden Fails To Condemn Antifa, Black Lives Matter By Name For Repeated Violence, Seems To Suggest Trump Supporters Responsible For Death Of Right-Wing Protester – Story by The Daily Wire

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden failed on Sunday to condemn two far-left groups—Antifa and Black Lives Matter—for repeated violence that has happened over the summer. Biden’s failure to condemn the two far-left groups by name came as he released a statement on the shooting that happened in Portland last night that resulted in a right-wing protester being murdered.

Biden avoided making the remarks on camera about the attack, and instead had a statement released. The statement began:

The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable. I condemn this violence unequivocally. I condemn violence of every kind by any one, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same.

Biden later seemed to suggest that Trump and Trump’s supporters were responsible for the death of the right-wing protester in Portland last night, writing:

As a country, we must condemn the incitement of hate and resentment that led to this deadly clash. It is not a peaceful protest when you go out spoiling for a fight. What does President Trump think will happen when he continues to insist on fanning the flames of hate and division in our society and using the politics of fear to whip up his supporters? He is recklessly encouraging violence. He may believe tweeting about law and order makes him strong – but his failure to call on his supporters to stop seeking conflict shows just how weak he is. He may think that war in our streets is good for his reelection chances, but that is not presidential leadership – or even basic human compassion.

Biden did not list a single example of Trump “fanning the flames of hate and division,” and there is no evidence that “his supporters” were responsible for the death of the right-wing protester in Portland.

Biden failed to condemn far-left Antifa and Black Lives Matter by name for the repeated violence over the summer in cities across American, specifically Portland.

