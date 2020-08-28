All stories sourced at The Liberty Daily.

Violent Black Lives Matter Mob Attacks Sen. Rand Paul as He Leaves RNC in DC – Story by The Gateway Pundit

Senator Rand Paul was assaulted by a violent Black Lives Matter mob as he left the Republican National Convention in DC on Thursday night.

The incident was caught on multiple livestreams.

As Sen. Paul and his wife were being escorted by police away from the event, a “protester” rushed up and shoved a police officer holding a bike into him.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to DC Police Department for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob,” Sen. Paul tweeted after the incident.

Sen. Paul is reportedly safe and unharmed.

The conservative hero who can pick up a senate seat in New Hampshire (But Who Needs Your Donations Now) – Story by American Thinker

New Hampshire is home to a lot of close elections. It may still have a reputation for hardworking, independent Yankees, and supposedly 2% more Republican voters than Democrats, but the last time the state voted for a Republican for president was in 2000. In 2016, President Trump lost by fewer than 3,000 votes.

This year, New Hampshire is expected to be a nail biter for the president. The right GOP Senate candidate could make a crucial difference, but it is not at all certain we will get the top candidate who can help turn out voters. The state GOP are not fighters and are said to have already conceded the Senate seat to Democrat incumbent, Jeanne Shaheen, although half the voters in the state told pollsters last year they want a change.

Brigadier General Don Bolduc begs to differ. He is running with everything he’s got in the GOP Senate primary on September 8, just two weeks away. General Bolduc generated a lot of conservative media excitement when he announced and for very good reason – he is one of our most decorated war heroes and a true conservative. But actual financial and organizing support from the GOP, not so much. Lack of funds is seriously hampering his efforts to get his message out.

AOC Whines That NBC News Made Her ‘Life A Living Hell’ With Tweet About Her DNC Comments – Story by The Political Insider

It all started last week, when the freshman congresswoman accused NBC of trying to “generate hate-clicks” with a “blatantly misleading tweet” about her one-minute speech during the second night of the Democratic National Convention. During her brief comments, Ocasio-Cortez followed convention guidelines and seconded the nomination of Democratic runner-up Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

However, when NBC tweeted about her speech, the network led by saying that she “did not endorse Joe Biden,” according to Fox News.

Three hours after the initial tweet went up, NBC issued a clarification saying that it “should have included more detail on the nominating process.” The network also admitted that the DNC had requested that Ocasio-Cortez second Sanders’ nomination, and that doing this was a “procedural requirement of the convention.”

This, however, was not enough for Ocasio-Cortez.

“You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet,” she wrote, going on to add that the first message “sparked an enormous amount of hatred and vitriol, & now the misinfo you created is circulating on other networks.”

Black Lives Matter Mob Swarms Home of Seattle Police Officers Guild President – Story by the District Herald

A large mob of Black Lives Matter militants have swarmed the home of Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan.

The mob went through an alley and began shouting and shining lights into his home. There did not appear to be any police at the residence to protect it.

They militants were caught on camera going on to his property.

Solan recently caught a man filming his house, twice, and tweeted a photo of him.

This is an ongoing “protest” and the District Herald will be providing updates as the situation unfolds.

Coronavirus lockdowns put the future of independent news at risk

Reports indicate rising traffic but drastically lower revenues for mid-sized independent news outlets.

The economic downturn from COVID-19 lockdowns has hit many industries in the gut. One industry that doesn’t get nearly enough attention is journalism. The corporate conglomerates controlling mainstream media outlets are able to weather the storm, but independent news outlets have seen revenues plummet to the point that many are considering shutting down. We know. We’ve had to consider the possibility ourselves.

We’ve always run a very tight ship, keeping expenses to a minimum by limiting travel and technology expenditures. This has proven to be beneficial during the economic crisis, but we would not have made it this far if not for our generous donors. I cannot appropriately express my appreciation to those who have helped us raise nearly $4,000 since we started asking for assistance. It has been a true blessing and has inspired us to work harder to bring the truth to light that mainstream media tries to hide.

As I note below, traffic is through the roof. The appetite for honest news reporting, conservative opinion writing, and right-leaning podcasts is high. Every day we pick up new readers and subscribers; it’s another blessing we do not take for granted. But despite the increases in traffic and viewership, revenues have continued to plummet. We have maxed out on the number of ads we run, and that’s definitely not by choice. Ideally, we would run minimal ads or no ads at all, but this isn’t a hobby. This is a business, the only one that supports my family, so I’ve chosen to do what I hate doing by having plenty of ads on the site. Even with more ads, revenues are not what they were before the coronavirus lockdowns. This is why we’re still desperately asking for help.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. Our initial estimate of $11,500 to stay afloat through the end of the year was understated. Just as revenues have gone down, so too have expenses risen. We need to pick up quite a bit more than expected; I won’t even venture a guess anymore. At this point, literally everything we receive helps us keep the dream of being a truth-centered news outlet alive.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready to talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. In these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.





