The stark contrast between the Republican National Convention vs the Democrat Nation Convention is obvious for all to see. The Democrats focused primarily on pandering to their supposed victim categories, taking their focus on intersectionality to an extreme. It is patently obvious that the Democrats see their opportunity moving forward to be geared around dividing Americans to conquer us.

We saw practically the entire DNC ignore the extreme violence during the Black Lives Matter riots. We saw them blame Donald Trump for the division and supposed rise of racism in America. We saw them blame Trump for the COVID-19 outbreak, even though the blame lies specifically with the Chinese Communist Party and the Democrat governors who didn’t take proper precautions and implemented authoritarian lockdowns that did not allow us to reach herd immunity. The DNC was an infomercial of Democrats shifting blame from themselves onto Republicans and President Donald Trump, even though in almost every instance it was rooted in lies, deception and deflection.

What was interesting, however, was Joe Biden’s speech was completely off message comparatively speaking. He was attempting to bridge the gap, come back into the middle and become the moderate candidate we all know that he truly is. This is extremely dangerous, primarily because he is nothing more than a Trojan horse. He’s trying to gain votes from the Independents by claiming to be the unifier, yet we all know that he won’t be calling the shots as President. He’d the American version of the Queen of England… only there for ceremonious reasons.

The Republican National Convention has been wildly positive, in my opinion. We see true patriotism and a love for America. We see a focus on freedom and liberty. Republicans want law and order. They are making the case for conservative values the Constitution.

President Donald Trump loves America. And the thing that we have to remember about why America is so amazing is because of the principles that our Founding Fathers gave us when they established this great country. The unifying factor for America is the idea that we are created by God as individuals and we should have the right to live our lives as we see fit. This is completely opposite of the Democrats’ view of America, as they see us as nothing more than a group of people. We are not individuals, but a part of a group that has to act and think a certain way, as evidenced by Joe Biden’s statements about how Black Americans have to vote for him or else “they ain’t black.”

As we head into this final push towards the 2020 election, we have to remember what the stakes are. Come November 4th, we are going to be headed towards one of two Americas: The first is an America that our Founders wanted for us. An America rooted in individual rights and a belief that we are created in God’s image. The other America, if Joe Biden is elected president, is one where we are not seen as individuals with Constitutional Rights. It’s an America rooted in atheism, where human life has no intrinsic value. We are seen as nothing more than the color of our skin, the gender we identify with and how much a victim we can be.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll always choose the America rooted in Freedom and Liberty! If you believe that each person has intrinsic value given to us by God, there’s only once choice come Election Day.

Coronavirus lockdowns put the future of independent news at risk

Reports indicate rising traffic but drastically lower revenues for mid-sized independent news outlets.

The economic downturn from COVID-19 lockdowns has hit many industries in the gut. One industry that doesn’t get nearly enough attention is journalism. The corporate conglomerates controlling mainstream media outlets are able to weather the storm, but independent news outlets have seen revenues plummet to the point that many are considering shutting down. We know. We’ve had to consider the possibility ourselves.

We’ve always run a very tight ship, keeping expenses to a minimum by limiting travel and technology expenditures. This has proven to be beneficial during the economic crisis, but we would not have made it this far if not for our generous donors. I cannot appropriately express my appreciation to those who have helped us raise nearly $4,000 since we started asking for assistance. It has been a true blessing and has inspired us to work harder to bring the truth to light that mainstream media tries to hide.

As I note below, traffic is through the roof. The appetite for honest news reporting, conservative opinion writing, and right-leaning podcasts is high. Every day we pick up new readers and subscribers; it’s another blessing we do not take for granted. But despite the increases in traffic and viewership, revenues have continued to plummet. We have maxed out on the number of ads we run, and that’s definitely not by choice. Ideally, we would run minimal ads or no ads at all, but this isn’t a hobby. This is a business, the only one that supports my family, so I’ve chosen to do what I hate doing by having plenty of ads on the site. Even with more ads, revenues are not what they were before the coronavirus lockdowns. This is why we’re still desperately asking for help.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. Our initial estimate of $11,500 to stay afloat through the end of the year was understated. Just as revenues have gone down, so too have expenses risen. We need to pick up quite a bit more than expected; I won’t even venture a guess anymore. At this point, literally everything we receive helps us keep the dream of being a truth-centered news outlet alive.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready to talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. In these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

