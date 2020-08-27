Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi laid the groundwork for the Democrats’ upcoming demands to cancel the debates. She attempted to do so in a way that seemed organic, though it was clearly a well-planned talking point. She pretended that she didn’t want anyone to tell Joe Biden her opinion when he was likely briefed on her statement days or even weeks ago. She acted like this was prompted by a question from the press, though it was obviously a planted question sent from her office or the DNC.

There are many disingenuous aspects of her two-minute statement, but the most infuriating one was her reasoning for calling to cancel debates. She tried to blame it on the President’s actions when any cognizant American is aware the DNC is terrified of Joe Biden on a stage with President Trump. They wouldn’t want him to debate a turnip, let alone the leader of the free world.

.@SpeakerPelosi: “Don’t tell anybody I told you this.. Especially don’t tell Joe Biden. But I don’t think there should be any debates.” pic.twitter.com/Guu8Jkl1Gs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 27, 2020

This is the second round of seeds being planted about the debates. The first round came a few weeks ago when multiple mainstream media outlets laid the groundwork for Biden to back out. They claimed he needed to set fact-checkers in place before agreeing to debate. They said he should demand the President’s tax returns before debating. They tried to come up with every poison pill they could think of in order to justify their strong desire to keep Biden off the debate stage at all costs.

It would be easier to believe Nancy Pelosi if she just came out and said, “Joe’s a turnip and the stress of a debate may be too much for him.” At least then she wouldn’t be telling a bald-faced lie to the American people.

