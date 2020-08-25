Actress and singer Bette Midler is a hideous person. We often rail on those in the entertainment industry for the unhinged worldviews or obtuse opinions, but rarely do we refer to someone as hideous. Bette Midler transcends the boundaries of decency.

Live-Tweeting during the Republican National Convention, Midler thought it was a good idea to make a quip about Melania Trump’s accent.

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

As one would expect, Trump supporters were not pleased with her xenophobic comments. The saddest part is she likely doesn’t even realize how ignorant her Tweet makes her look. Melania Trump speaks five languages. Yes, she has an accent from her native tongue, but her intellect far exceeds that of the radical progressive Hollywood moron who spews out hateful vitriol on a regular basis. The Tweet is currently being “ratioed” from every direction.

An immigrant woman, who doesn’t have English as her first language, just got up on on a stage and was so gracious that she refused to attack classless people like you and instead focused on hope and positivity. I’ll take her accent over your ghoulishness any day. https://t.co/0PPR7bI4rp — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 26, 2020

F off, racist — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) August 26, 2020

Noted feminist mocks an immigrant from a communist country who became First Lady of the United States for her accent. https://t.co/APMyp3v1Sm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

Hollywood and the Democratic Party truly hate America. They hate patriots. They hate conservatives. But there's one thing they hate more than anything else. They hate minorities and immigrants who do not fall in line with their abusive ideology. https://t.co/QQ6Gju3jiY — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 26, 2020

Quite the revealing tweet! https://t.co/HJwV8fefF1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

A new litmus test to be applied at the border. Duly noted. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) August 26, 2020

Bette Midler the xenophobe. Melania Trump speaks 5 languages, Bette can barely speak English. https://t.co/VaAsBin8UD — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 26, 2020

Well, since your initials are BM….. What a piece of shit you are. https://t.co/GQkvD2nRvI — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 26, 2020

Here's the dumbest tweet of the night. https://t.co/A1gJALgkQX — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 26, 2020

What about those in America who can’t speak English at all, Bette? What do you say to those people? https://t.co/sxvcYwVJf0 — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) August 26, 2020

She speaks five languages. Bette Midler still has a ways to go with one https://t.co/9LTBL0hGbG — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 26, 2020

You’re a racist. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2020

The party of diversity mocks an American for her accent… https://t.co/K0Bm2IvvBK — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 26, 2020

dunking on an immigrant for not speaking her second language as well as you speak the only language you know to own the cons. https://t.co/cM2pGBZ5jm — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 26, 2020

Mocking an immigrant to "own" Republicans.🤡 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 26, 2020

Who knew xenophobia was the wind beneath your wings! https://t.co/wh1UMJd5Og — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) August 26, 2020

You are the epitome of everything you hate. — Kambree (@KamVTV) August 26, 2020

Called it. The same people who call Trump a racist. https://t.co/qxHPZ3sfxy — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 26, 2020

Amazing that open racism exists in the Democratic Party but NO ONE in their party calls it out https://t.co/9X6Ofyff3S — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2020

Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five. https://t.co/zgZ9tWVwdr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2020

Xenophobic much? — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) August 26, 2020

and Republicans are the xenophobes. https://t.co/6DZJgasixP — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 26, 2020

My parents both have similar accents, and I am positive they're smarter than you https://t.co/trI8Ou6ih4 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 26, 2020

Melania Trump is fluent in 5 languages: -Slovenian

-English

-French

-Serbian

-German How many languages do you speak? https://t.co/l8WXrTqWMw — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 26, 2020

How racist is the democrat party? Guys, dunk on her. NOW Make this the hardest ratio in world history: https://t.co/33wBdKCfm3 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2020

Bette Midler is widely regarded in Hollywood as one of the least intelligent among them, and that’s saying a lot. Attacking an immigrant who speaks five languages and uses her time for philanthropy highlights Midler’s ignorance.

