The vast majority of people who support Black Lives Matter still believe the cause is about systemic racism, police brutality, and bigotry in general. These are false beliefs, and what’s happening in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and other cities around the country is unambiguous proof that the “cause” is actually a smokescreen to hide the real intent of revolution.

There’s a reason that many of the domestic terrorists—or as mainstream media calls them, “peaceful protesters”—are young Caucasians. They’ve been indoctrinated into a worldview that demands they act with cognitive dissonance properly intact. They believe they have to “earn” their place in the new world they’ve been sold on by being on the front lines fighting against a foe that, in reality, does not exist. Is there racism in America? Yes, just as there’s racism everywhere in the world. Is there police brutality? Yes, which is why ubiquitous body cams and other police reforms are necessary. But the challenges with racism we face as a country do not demonstrate the existence of systemic racism and the level of police brutality is minuscule compared to what it has been in the recent past.

In other words, things are getting better. At least they were before Black Lives Matter reared its ugly head to create scenes like these across America:

A city is burning. This isn’t about Jacob Blake. This isn’t about black lives. This isn’t a peaceful protest. https://t.co/h91k5K3CRE — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 25, 2020

At some point business owners will have to do whatever is necessary to protect their businesses. https://t.co/qbQvO1HYL0 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 25, 2020

KENOSHA: The city is burning tonight as dozens of cars have been engulfed in flames after being targeted by #BLM arsonists This is only one city block, but there were many other vehicles around the city completely destroyed More than 40 at the very least pic.twitter.com/kJ6qCCqlUf — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

The complete and utter disdain I have for these people has me really understanding how actual fascists have been voted into power in the past. I'm ready to vote for someone far far more right wing than Trump. https://t.co/DCnrKchpw1 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) August 25, 2020

These are not peaceful protests. They are domestic terrorism. They’ve used Cultural Marxism to set the stage for their Neo-Marxist revolution. The reason they have to fight against “systemic racism” is because examples of actual racism are limited and diminishing today, just as police brutality statistics have been on a sharp decline for decades. This is a manufactured problem designed to manipulate their foot soldiers and bully supporters into pandering to their demands.

But as we’re learning in literally every instance where these riots pop up, there is no distinguishing between those who support the “cause” and those who do not. As they burn businesses and harass neighborhoods belonging to African-Americans, they justify their wanton destruction by claiming the anarchy their sparking is more important than the actual lives of Black people. It’s another level of cognitive dissonance that nobody in mainstream media is exposing. And yet, videos like this one exist while never being reported by the press:

This video is the #BlackLivesMatter movement in a nutshell. If you think supporting them will get you a reprieve, think again. Until they achieve their Neo-Marxist vision for America, nobody is safe. https://t.co/150YG4JTQd — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 24, 2020

The people pulling the strings do not care about racism other than its use as a predicate for their efforts to destroy the nation. They understand that the only way they can achieve their goals of globalism and Neo-Marxism is if they tear down the United States to its foundation and either rebuild it in their image or let it smolder into the history books, another lost empire. They’ve told us their plans, yet far too many are willfully ignorant. They would rather post hashtags and hope things go their way in the end, even as they march this nation to its destruction.

Burning down businesses to protest police is terrorism. What’s happening in Kenosha is an attempt to spark a Neo-Marxist revolution. Jacob Blake is just the latest excuse. Black Lives Matter fans need to learn about who they support.

Coronavirus lockdowns put the future of independent news at risk

Reports indicate rising traffic but drastically lower revenues for mid-sized independent news outlets.

The economic downturn from COVID-19 lockdowns has hit many industries in the gut. One industry that doesn’t get nearly enough attention is journalism. The corporate conglomerates controlling mainstream media outlets are able to weather the storm, but independent news outlets have seen revenues plummet to the point that many are considering shutting down. We know. We’ve had to consider the possibility ourselves.

We’ve always run a very tight ship, keeping expenses to a minimum by limiting travel and technology expenditures. This has proven to be beneficial during the economic crisis, but we would not have made it this far if not for our generous donors. I cannot appropriately express my appreciation to those who have helped us raise nearly $4,000 since we started asking for assistance. It has been a true blessing and has inspired us to work harder to bring the truth to light that mainstream media tries to hide.

As I note below, traffic is through the roof. The appetite for honest news reporting, conservative opinion writing, and right-leaning podcasts is high. Every day we pick up new readers and subscribers; it’s another blessing we do not take for granted. But despite the increases in traffic and viewership, revenues have continued to plummet. We have maxed out on the number of ads we run, and that’s definitely not by choice. Ideally, we would run minimal ads or no ads at all, but this isn’t a hobby. This is a business, the only one that supports my family, so I’ve chosen to do what I hate doing by having plenty of ads on the site. Even with more ads, revenues are not what they were before the coronavirus lockdowns. This is why we’re still desperately asking for help.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. Our initial estimate of $11,500 to stay afloat through the end of the year was understated. Just as revenues have gone down, so too have expenses risen. We need to pick up quite a bit more than expected; I won’t even venture a guess anymore. At this point, literally everything we receive helps us keep the dream of being a truth-centered news outlet alive.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready to talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. In these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



