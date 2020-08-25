It doesn’t matter if Black Lives Matter burns down entire sections of cities around the nation. It doesn’t matter if they engage in violent attacks against police or civilians. It doesn’t matter that the organization behind Black Lives Matter has as their unambiguous goal the need to destroy the United States of America so they can attempt to rebuild it in their Neo-Marxist image. If any of these things happen, neither Joe Biden nor any “leader” in the Democratic Party will denounce it.

We know this because these things ARE happening today, have been happening for a while, and nary a word of calm has been uttered by Biden or anyone close to him. Why? Because if they say anything even remotely opposed to anything Black Lives Matter does, they will be viciously attacked. It’s their way or the highway, and right now the Democratic Party needs their support if they’re to have any election success in November. If BLM turns on them, the Democratic Party will suffer tremendous losses.

This can be clearly seen in play in the Biden campaign’s statement regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake. In the statement, they use all the right sentiment, mentioning nothing of the violence Blake allegedly committed against officers, the threat he posed to them and others around him, or the likelihood that he was reaching into his vehicle for a weapon. Instead, the Biden statement focused on emotion-driven rhetoric such as “excessive force” and “systemic racism.” Here it is with emphasis added to highlight the attempts at emotional effect to evade facts:

Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back as police attempted to restrain him from getting into his car. His children watched from inside the car and bystanders watched in disbelief. And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force. This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable.

These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children.

Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally.

In the latest episode of NOQ Report, I dive into this gaslighting attempt by the Biden campaign to completely avoid common sense narratives such as “don’t turn to violence in protests” or “don’t burn down churches to fight police brutality.” Even President Obama would occasionally call for calm when situations arose. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the rest of the “leaders” of the Democratic Party will never say anything that could remotely paint anything BLM does in a negative light. Even calling for calm would be anathema for them because it would mean the wanton violence they’re committing against innocent citizens, including Black Americans, is not wholly justified and supported by the Democratic Party.

What we’re seeing in Kenosha today is what a Harris-Biden presidency will do to much of the country. They have never spoken out against BLM violence or domestic terrorism because doing so would harm them politically.

Coronavirus lockdowns put the future of independent news at risk

Reports indicate rising traffic but drastically lower revenues for mid-sized independent news outlets.

The economic downturn from COVID-19 lockdowns has hit many industries in the gut. One industry that doesn’t get nearly enough attention is journalism. The corporate conglomerates controlling mainstream media outlets are able to weather the storm, but independent news outlets have seen revenues plummet to the point that many are considering shutting down. We know. We’ve had to consider the possibility ourselves.

We’ve always run a very tight ship, keeping expenses to a minimum by limiting travel and technology expenditures. This has proven to be beneficial during the economic crisis, but we would not have made it this far if not for our generous donors. I cannot appropriately express my appreciation to those who have helped us raise nearly $4,000 since we started asking for assistance. It has been a true blessing and has inspired us to work harder to bring the truth to light that mainstream media tries to hide.

As I note below, traffic is through the roof. The appetite for honest news reporting, conservative opinion writing, and right-leaning podcasts is high. Every day we pick up new readers and subscribers; it’s another blessing we do not take for granted. But despite the increases in traffic and viewership, revenues have continued to plummet. We have maxed out on the number of ads we run, and that’s definitely not by choice. Ideally, we would run minimal ads or no ads at all, but this isn’t a hobby. This is a business, the only one that supports my family, so I’ve chosen to do what I hate doing by having plenty of ads on the site. Even with more ads, revenues are not what they were before the coronavirus lockdowns. This is why we’re still desperately asking for help.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. Our initial estimate of $11,500 to stay afloat through the end of the year was understated. Just as revenues have gone down, so too have expenses risen. We need to pick up quite a bit more than expected; I won’t even venture a guess anymore. At this point, literally everything we receive helps us keep the dream of being a truth-centered news outlet alive.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready to talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. In these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

