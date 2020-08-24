Following the Democratic National Convention last week, this week’s Republican National Convention seems certain to be much more successful. Despite mainstream media’s best attempts to paint the Democrats as having put on a thoughtful and substantive convention, it simply wasn’t. That’s not just a random opinion; it’s nearly a consensus that the singular messaging at the convention was “orange man bad.” Even many prominent Democrats acknowledge that the case for the Harris-Biden ticket was one of negatives against President Trump rather than positives surrounding the Democratic ticket.

But we cannot go in assuming the RNC is going to do much better. They probably will, but it’s incumbent on supporters of President Trump to do our part to make sure the Republican National Convention is as effective as possible. That’s the keyword, here. “Effective.” Unlike past conventions, the goal isn’t simply to unite the party and juice up the base. In many ways, this is the opening volley into the hearts and minds of those on the fence, those who were likely not impressed with seeing nothing but identity politics flung around last week and are hopeful to see tangible messaging this week.

Here are a few ways patriotic Americans can participate in making the RNC as effective as possible:

Spread the right messages : On social media, through email, and in real-world communications, we must isolate all the right messages. This isn’t just about going out there and saying, “This is awesome!” It’s about taking the talking points and quotes from the various speakers and getting them out to those who need to hear it the most. On social media, it cannot be Republicans in their echo chambers, either. Take the message to the places where people need to hear them such as in the comments of posts by Democrats.

: On social media, through email, and in real-world communications, we must isolate all the right messages. This isn’t just about going out there and saying, “This is awesome!” It’s about taking the talking points and quotes from the various speakers and getting them out to those who need to hear it the most. On social media, it cannot be Republicans in their echo chambers, either. Take the message to the places where people need to hear them such as in the comments of posts by Democrats. Take notes : There will be a ton of information being delivered during the RNC. It’s important to find those messages that we need to hear and echo, and the best way to make sure we’re effective in getting those messages out during and after the RNC is by taking notes. Some will record it. Note time stamps of poignant points. They’re going to be coming at us fast, so we need to be prepared.

: There will be a ton of information being delivered during the RNC. It’s important to find those messages that we need to hear and echo, and the best way to make sure we’re effective in getting those messages out during and after the RNC is by taking notes. Some will record it. Note time stamps of poignant points. They’re going to be coming at us fast, so we need to be prepared. Law and order : Of all the messages that have the best opportunity to resonate to moderates and centrist Democrats, it’s the notion that the GOP in general and President Trump in particular are going to work to restore law and order. Despite the mainstream media’s narrative, most people are not supportive of the riots, looting, and attacks on police officers that are happening around the country. We must make that messaging rise to the top during the RNC because it was mostly ignored during the DNC.

: Of all the messages that have the best opportunity to resonate to moderates and centrist Democrats, it’s the notion that the GOP in general and President Trump in particular are going to work to restore law and order. Despite the mainstream media’s narrative, most people are not supportive of the riots, looting, and attacks on police officers that are happening around the country. We must make that messaging rise to the top during the RNC because it was mostly ignored during the DNC. Minimize comparisons to DNC: It’s going to be very easy for those who watched last week’s debacle to talk about how much better the Republican National Convention is by comparison. But here’s the thing. Nobody’s going to care in a week. Comparing events isn’t really going to stick in the minds of voters as much as a comparison of policies and narrative. President Trump isn’t running to be an event coordinator. He’s running to be reelected as President of the United States.

In this episode of the NOQ Report, JD goes into many more specifics about how we should be handling the Republican National Convention in real time and throughout the week. This is an opportunity to differentiate what the GOP wants to do compared to the Democrats. Let’s get that messaging out.

We need excitement. We need to get swing voters seeing the truth. But most importantly, we can help President Trump by reaching people within our circles of influence with messaging that supports his reelection. This is how we do that.

Coronavirus lockdowns put the future of independent news at risk

Reports indicate rising traffic but drastically lower revenues for mid-sized independent news outlets.

The economic downturn from COVID-19 lockdowns has hit many industries in the gut. One industry that doesn’t get nearly enough attention is journalism. The corporate conglomerates controlling mainstream media outlets are able to weather the storm, but independent news outlets have seen revenues plummet to the point that many are considering shutting down. We know. We’ve had to consider the possibility ourselves.

We’ve always run a very tight ship, keeping expenses to a minimum by limiting travel and technology expenditures. This has proven to be beneficial during the economic crisis, but we would not have made it this far if not for our generous donors. I cannot appropriately express my appreciation to those who have helped us raise nearly $4,000 since we started asking for assistance. It has been a true blessing and has inspired us to work harder to bring the truth to light that mainstream media tries to hide.

As I note below, traffic is through the roof. The appetite for honest news reporting, conservative opinion writing, and right-leaning podcasts is high. Every day we pick up new readers and subscribers; it’s another blessing we do not take for granted. But despite the increases in traffic and viewership, revenues have continued to plummet. We have maxed out on the number of ads we run, and that’s definitely not by choice. Ideally, we would run minimal ads or no ads at all, but this isn’t a hobby. This is a business, the only one that supports my family, so I’ve chosen to do what I hate doing by having plenty of ads on the site. Even with more ads, revenues are not what they were before the coronavirus lockdowns. This is why we’re still desperately asking for help.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. Our initial estimate of $11,500 to stay afloat through the end of the year was understated. Just as revenues have gone down, so too have expenses risen. We need to pick up quite a bit more than expected; I won’t even venture a guess anymore. At this point, literally everything we receive helps us keep the dream of being a truth-centered news outlet alive.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready to talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. In these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



