The Constitution guarantees that a free press will not be hampered through unlawful measures by government. This is a crucial aspect of liberty that our founding fathers clearly understood and that patriots today recognize as unmistakably relevant for modern America. In Chicago, the Constitution has essentially been subverted as freedom of the press has been wiped away by mayoral decree.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot looked at her city’s skyrocketing crime, multiple riots that resulted in wanton destruction to private property, and Black lives apparently not mattering to anyone on the left who claim otherwise. Black men, women, and children are murdered weekly at the most alarming rates in the nation, yet Mayor Lightfoot has chosen to utilize hundreds of police officers to keep “peaceful protesters” off her street. As my colleague noted, it’s all part of her “superiority complex.”

Now, she’s abusing her power even more by not only stopping “peaceful protesters” but even the free press from reporting from a public street. According to Elijah Schaffer from The Blaze:

UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot used police to block me/@fromkalen from filming on a public street While covering a controversial story about her We were then accused of being a threat to the mayor & told to leave just for filming outside pic.twitter.com/XKoaWsZG45 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 23, 2020

This is a clear-cut violation of the First Amendment. It’s worse than a lawsuit waiting to happen because any violent crimes that could have been stopped by law enforcement that was instead used by Mayor Lightfoot to break the law is blood on her hands. She truly believes her “safety” from the being reported on by the press supersedes the lives of the people who voted her into office. As Chicago residents die, she’s making law enforcement officers act as public relations security guards.

Not only is she wasting valuable resources that could be used to protect people, but she’s doing so in defiance of the Constitution itself. Lori Lightfoot is vying to be the worst mayor in American history, and that’s no hyperbole.

